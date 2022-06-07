Solomon Griffith earns postseason honors for Ursinus baseball: College notebook

Ursinus College junior Solomon Griffith has been bringing in the awards for his baseball season this spring.

Griffith, an Atlantic Christian School grad from Ocean City, was named to the D3baseball.com All-Mid-Atlantic Region V second team May 31.

He is just the second player in program history to earn all All-Region honors from D3baseball.com. This is the 10th year D3baseball.com has named All-Region teams, and it had more than 1,000 players nominated for its 10 teams.

Griffith, a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection last month, played in every game this season, leading the Bears with a .357 batting average (51 for 143), 26 runs, 15 stolen bases and a .510 slugging percentage. He also hit 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs. He drove in 20 RBIs.

Griffith, a history and education double major, also earned Academic All-Centennial status with his GPA.

Notre Dame, which includes pitcher Gerry Peacock (St. Augustine Prep), advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional in the NCAA Division I Tournament and will face Tennessee in a best-of-three series. The series winner will advance to the College World Series.

Women’s rowing

Claira Fucetola (Holy Spirit) was a member of Princeton’s team that finished third overall at the NCAA Division I Championships held May 27-29 in Sarasota, Florida. She rowed on the second varsity eight that placed fifth among six boats in the final (6 minutes, 30.692 seconds). Her boat placed second in its opening heat (6:19.761) and third in its semifinal heat (6:27.952).

Rugby