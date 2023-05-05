Stockton University softball players Nerina Tramp and Charli Czaczkowski received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference postseason honors Friday.

Tramp, a pitcher, was named to the NJAC first team, her first-career all-conference honor. Czaczkowski, a third baseman, was named to second team for the second consecutive season. Czaczkowski and Tramp have helped Stockton to 19 wins, including an 11-7 league record that earned the Ospreys the fourth seed in the upcoming NJAC Tournament. Stockton will play at third-seeded Ramapo in the first round Saturday.

Tramp has started 17 games this season and established herself as one of the top pitchers in the NJAC. She ranks second in the league in ERA (1.30), third in wins (11), tied for third in strikeouts (91), fourth in opposing batting average (.204) and sixth in innings (102.1).

Tramp also has 12 complete games and three shutouts. She went 7-2 with a 1.04 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a .184 opposing batting average in 53 2/3 innings during conference play this spring.

Czaczkowski leads Stockton in both batting average (.353 ) and hits (41). She is tied for fourth in the NJAC with four home runs to go with 21 RBIs, 16 runs and eight doubles. She has had a hit in 28 of 36 games, including a 15-game hitting streak.

Against NJAC opponents during the regular season, Czaczkowski led the team in batting average (.410), hits (25), RBIs (12), slugging percentage (.574) and on-base percentage (.438). She also tied for the team lead in doubles (four) and homers (two).