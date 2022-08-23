Slimmer sisters lead Charleston to season-opening win: College notebook

Ocean City High School alumnae Faith and Hope Slimmer made key contributions to the College of Charleston’s season-opening women’s soccer win Thursday.

Faith Slimmer assisted on the team’s two first-half goals and scored in the 61st minute of a 3-0 win over Alabama A&M. Hope Slimmer assisted on her older sister’s second-half goal.

Faith is a sophomore, and Hope is a freshman.

Faith, a 2021 Ocean City grad, left high school as the Red Raiders’ all-time leader in goals (100) and assists (65). She was the 2019 Press Player of the Year after leading the Red Raiders to its first state Group III championship.

Hope broke her sister’s Ocean City career assists record last fall with 80, and Summer Reimet, now a Monmouth freshman, broke Faith’s goals record (131). Hope Slimmer and Reimet were the 2021 Press Girls Soccer Players of the Year.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in the sixth minute of Drexel’s 3-1 win over Loyola Maryland.

Sianni Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) played all 90 minutes on defense in the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4-0 win over Long Island.

Christine Napoli (Mainland Regional) had an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 2-2 tie with Marist.

Dakota Fiedler (Lacey Township) scored three times in Charleston Southern’s 9-0 win over Brewton-Parker.