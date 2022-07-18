 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

SJ South Shore Baseball League playoffs begin this week

Joe Bunting, right, manager of the Northfield Cardinals and president of the South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, watches play from the dugout of Birch Grove Park during a recent game against the Buena Blue Dawgs.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Eight South Jersey South Shore Baseball League teams will start their best-of-three playoff series Monday.

The South Jersey Surf earned the top seed and will host eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township Eagles at 7 p.m. in Northfield. The second-seeded Buena Blue Dawgs will host seventh-seeded Ocean City Water Dogs at 7 p.m. at Bruno Melini Park.

Sixth-seeded Hammonton Hot Shots will host third-seeded Absecon Outlaws at 7 p.m. at Pitney Road Baseball Field. Fifth-seeded Ventnor Baysox will host fourth-seeded Northfield Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. at Fehrle Field in Somers Point.

The second game of the series will be at the lower seed Tuesday. If necessary, the third game will be back at the higher seed Wednesday.

The winners will advance to a best-of-three semifinal, which is scheduled for July 25-27. The championship will be a best-of-five series held Aug. 1-5.

The SJSSBL will have an All-Star game and a home run derby this Saturday at Birch Grove Park. Each of the 11 teams can select up to five position players and two pitchers. One player from each team will be in the home run derby.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

