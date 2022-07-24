 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASEBALL

SJ South Shore Baseball League holds home run derby, all-star game

  • 0

The South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, which is in its second season, held a home run derby and All-Star game Saturday night at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

Team Ball won the All-Star game 3-2 over Team Keelan. South Jersey Surf coach Jeff Ball coached Team Ball, while Absecon Outlaws coach Ray Keelan managed Team Keelan. Each of the league’s 11 teams selected up to five position players and two pitchers for the all-star game, and one player each for the home run derby.

Matt McIntire from the Outlaws defeated Matt Rivera from the Egg Harbor City Knights 14-13 to win the derby. McIntire graduated from Williamstown High School last month and will play baseball at Division II University of New Haven. Rivera, a graduate from Holy Spirit, plays at Ball State.

Team Ball consisted of players from the Surf, Buena Blue Dawgs, Hammonton Hot Shots, Ocean City Water Dogs, Galloway Township Mustangs and Somers Point Captains. Team Keelan featured players from the Outlaws, Northfield Cardinals, Ventnor BaySox, EHT Eagles, and the Knights.

People are also reading…

“It was an amazing night of baseball as we were able to see some of the best of the SJSSBL,” league president and Northfield coach Joe Bunting said via text. “One of the special things I noticed was that you could not tell who was on the (top)-seeded or the 11th seeded team, which really demonstrated the depth of our league.”

Team Ball led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-2 after the eighth. Joey Kurtz (Blue Dawgs) struck out two with runners on first and second to earn the save. Kurtz, a recent Buena Regional graduate, won the MVP.

“It was a great opportunity for these young men to get the recognition they deserved for an outstanding season and also allowed for area fans to come out and see some of the best baseball in New Jersey,” Bunting said in a text.

The SJSSBL also held a 12-and-under home run derby with players from Linwood, Somers Point, Northfield, Ventnor and Absecon. Dominic Deluca, who plays for the Somers Point/Linwood 12U team, won the contest.

Somers Point Captains’ Lukas Englert, a rising senior at Mainland Regional, threw out the first pitch before the home run derby. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor after his first birthday and went through 18 months of chemotherapy. Englert also underwent two surgeries in middle school.

“His love of baseball has only grown over the years, and with an opportunity to play for the Somers Point Captains this year in the SJSSBL, Lukas made the most of it,” Brian Englert, Lukas' father and assistant for the Captains, said in a text. “He loves the boys, the dugout and the game itself. He's a captain for life.”

The SJSSBL semifinals start Monday with a best-of-three series. Northfield will play the top-seeded Surf, and the second-seeded Blue Dawgs will host the third-seeded Outlaws.

“The SJSSBL is now very excited to finish our playoffs, which have been great so far,” Bunting said in a text.

Joe Bunting

Bunting

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News