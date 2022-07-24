SJ South Shore Baseball League holds home run derby, all-star game

The South Jersey South Shore Baseball League, which is in its second season, held a home run derby and All-Star game Saturday night at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

Team Ball won the All-Star game 3-2 over Team Keelan. South Jersey Surf coach Jeff Ball coached Team Ball, while Absecon Outlaws coach Ray Keelan managed Team Keelan. Each of the league’s 11 teams selected up to five position players and two pitchers for the all-star game, and one player each for the home run derby.

Matt McIntire from the Outlaws defeated Matt Rivera from the Egg Harbor City Knights 14-13 to win the derby. McIntire graduated from Williamstown High School last month and will play baseball at Division II University of New Haven. Rivera, a graduate from Holy Spirit, plays at Ball State.

Team Ball consisted of players from the Surf, Buena Blue Dawgs, Hammonton Hot Shots, Ocean City Water Dogs, Galloway Township Mustangs and Somers Point Captains. Team Keelan featured players from the Outlaws, Northfield Cardinals, Ventnor BaySox, EHT Eagles, and the Knights.

“It was an amazing night of baseball as we were able to see some of the best of the SJSSBL,” league president and Northfield coach Joe Bunting said via text. “One of the special things I noticed was that you could not tell who was on the (top)-seeded or the 11th seeded team, which really demonstrated the depth of our league.”

Team Ball led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-2 after the eighth. Joey Kurtz (Blue Dawgs) struck out two with runners on first and second to earn the save. Kurtz, a recent Buena Regional graduate, won the MVP.

“It was a great opportunity for these young men to get the recognition they deserved for an outstanding season and also allowed for area fans to come out and see some of the best baseball in New Jersey,” Bunting said in a text.

The SJSSBL also held a 12-and-under home run derby with players from Linwood, Somers Point, Northfield, Ventnor and Absecon. Dominic Deluca, who plays for the Somers Point/Linwood 12U team, won the contest.

Somers Point Captains’ Lukas Englert, a rising senior at Mainland Regional, threw out the first pitch before the home run derby. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor after his first birthday and went through 18 months of chemotherapy. Englert also underwent two surgeries in middle school.

“His love of baseball has only grown over the years, and with an opportunity to play for the Somers Point Captains this year in the SJSSBL, Lukas made the most of it,” Brian Englert, Lukas' father and assistant for the Captains, said in a text. “He loves the boys, the dugout and the game itself. He's a captain for life.”

The SJSSBL semifinals start Monday with a best-of-three series. Northfield will play the top-seeded Surf, and the second-seeded Blue Dawgs will host the third-seeded Outlaws.

“The SJSSBL is now very excited to finish our playoffs, which have been great so far,” Bunting said in a text.