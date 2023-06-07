The 35th annual ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

A total of 144 golfers will compete for the $1.75 million purse during the 54-hole tournament.

What follows are some storylines to follow this weekend:

Can Brooke Henderson win back-to-back Classics?

Henderson shot a final-round, 7-under-par 64 to rally from four shots back and win last year’s Classic in a playoff. Now, she will try to join Anna Nordqvist (2014-16) as the only player to win back-to-back classics.

Henderson has had success as defending champion in the past. The Canadian won the Cambia Portland Classic as the defending champion in 2016 and at the Lotte Championship as the defending champion in 2019. Henderson is ranked No. 10 in the world.

“It's really a lot of fun when you come to a venue that you're the defending champion,” Henderson said. “There is just a higher sense of energy and you see your face on different posters and pamphlets, and it's just really fun.

“I think that kind of energy is a good way to start the week. Gets you in the right place. Obviously you have a good strategy of how to play the golf course having won the previous year, so that's all a little bit of a confidence booster. But then you got to go out and shoot low scores.”

Watch out for the top 10

In addition to Henderson, three other top-10 ranked players — No. 6 Atthaya Thitikul, No 8 Hyo Joo Kim and No. 9 Georgia Hall — will play this weekend.

Thitikul is especially worth watching this weekend. The 20-year from Thailand has finished in the top 10 in six of eight events this year.

Familiar faces

Natalie Gulbis and Paula Creamer, two of the most popular players in LPGA history, will tee it up this weekend.

Creamer, 36, finished second as an amateur at the 2004 Classic. She has 10 LPGA victories and 104 top-10 finishes. Creamer missed the cut in four of five tournaments this year, with her best finish a tie for 54th at the DIO Implant LA Open in March.

Gulbis, 40, has one career LPGA win. She missed the cut in the only event she has played this season.

Making her American debut

Chiara Noja has wowed golf fans on the Ladies European Tour for the past two years. The 17-year-old from Germany will make her LPGA Tour debut at the Classic.

Noja will play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. She turned professional in 2022, when she was 15. Noja won her first LET event in November when she defeated Charley Hull in a playoff at the Aramco Team Series (an individual event despite its name) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A local favorite

Meaghan Francella, a teaching pro at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township from 2020-22 and a current teaching pro at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, will play the Classic for the second straight year.

Last year, Francella shot a 3-under 68 in the opening round but followed with a 4-over 75 and missed the cut by one shot.

Past champions

A number of past champions will compete in the Classic. They’ve had past success on the Bay Course and are always a threat to play well.

Past winners participating this week are: Mel Reid (2020), Annie Park (2018), In-Kyung Kim (2017), Anna Nordqvist (2015, 2016), Stacy Lewis (2012, 2014) and Angela Stanford (2003).