Sincere Rhea opened his outdoor track and field season with a win at the Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes senior and St. Augustine Prep alumnus won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.72 seconds, the fourth best time in program history.

Monmouth’s Danny Fenton (Millville) placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (49.31) at the Monmouth Spring Invite. Rutgers’ Zeb Hinker (Lower Cape May Regional) was 14th in the 800 (2:01.98).

Georgian Court also competed at Monmouth. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) won the triple jump (13.43 meters) and was seventh in the long jump (6.46m).

Holy Family’s Zaheer Owens (ACIT) was third in the 100 (11.74) at the West Chester Purple & Gold meet.

Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) ran on Lincoln’s winning 4x400 relay (3:22.22) at the Buccaneer Invitational in South Carolina. He was also seventh in the 400 (51.96).

Women’s outdoor track

Louisiana Tech’s Leah Ellis (Millville) placed sixth in the triple jump (11.23m) at the Clyde Hart Classic hosted by Baylor.

Monmouth’s Anne Rutledge (Egg Harbor Township) was 11th in the 100 hurdles (15.61) at the Monmouth Spring Opener.

Rutgers’ Tey’ana Ames (ACIT) was fourth in the shot put (12.79m) at the Monmouth Open.

Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) and Maria Stephens (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x100 relay (47.23) at the Rider 5 Way.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) scored eight to go with three rebounds, three assists and a steal in Notre Dame’s 76-59 loss to Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s lacrosse

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 17-16 loss to Binghamton, Logan Hone (St. Augustine) had two goals and an assist. Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) went 9 for 17 in faceoffs with seven ground balls and a caused turnover. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had two caused turnovers. Keegan Ford (Mainland) had two ground balls and a caused turnover, and Devon Ford (Mainland) added a ground ball.

In Robert Morris’ 11-6 win over Cleveland State, David Burr (St. Augustine) had an assist. Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 13 of 20 faceoffs with seven ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) had a goal, two ground balls and won four of eight faceoffs in Sacred Heart’s 16-4 win over Virginia Military Institute.

Cade Johnson (Southern Regional) scored five times and added an assist in Chestnut Hill’s 15-7 win over Davis & Elkins.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had three goals and two assists in Georgian Court’s 15-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) had an assist in Cabrini’s 24-7 loss to Tufts. In a 19-8 win over Eastern, Vanaman had a goal and two assists, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored in FDU-Florham’s 11-10 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had five goals and an assist in Immmaculata’s 13-9 win over Delaware Valley. He had two goals, three assists, seven ground balls and two caused turnovers in a 12-5 win over Mount St. Vincent.

Women’s golf

Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) shot an 81 in Hamilton’s 319-345 win over SUNY Cortland.

Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed eighth with an 81 to help Westminster finish second at the Mount Union Spring Invitational in Ohio.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 44 assists and eight digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Limestone. He had 50 assists and seven digs in a 3-2 win over Barton. He had 43 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 win over Mount Olive.