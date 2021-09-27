ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday

“We’re excited to once again host the world’s best players to South Jersey for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer,” said tournament director Bill Hansen in an event news release. “We are equally as excited to welcome back our passionate fans to the tournament this year and representing South Jersey on a global scale both in person and to audiences around the world via television.”

Also set to compete is Rachel Drummond, who plays full-time on the Ladies European Tour and will be making her LPGA debut at the Classic. Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old Holmdel High School senior, will be in the tournament for the second consecutive year as an amateur.

NBC will have an all-female broadcast team call the event Friday through Sunday, a U.S. television first for the LPGA.

The TV team includes Cara Banks handling play-by-play, with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill.

Tournament coverage will be produced by longtime NBC Sports and Golf Channel producer Beth Hutter.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will welcome back fans to the Bay Course in accordance with state government and CDC guidelines, the release said.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

