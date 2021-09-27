ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday

The field of 132 leading female golfers for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer on Friday is impressive, with major champions, Hall of Famers and eight of the past 10 winners since 2011.
The 54-hole tournament will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. The golfers will compete of a share of the $1.75 million purse. Golf Channel will televise live coverage all three days.
The field includes 16 players who competed in the Solheim Cup in early September, including defending ShopRite champion Mel Reid, 2020 winner Lexi Thompson and two-time champion Anna Nordqvist.
Seven of the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings will be there: Jin Young Ko (2), Inbee Park (3), Sei Young Kim (4), Hyo-Joo Kim (5), Yuka Saso (7), Danielle Kang (8) and Brooke Henderson (10). ShopRite entrans who have won multiple major championships include Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Stacy Lewis, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu. Major champions from 2021 include Patty Tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration), Saso (U.S. Women’s Open) and Nordqvist (AIG Women’s Open).
New Jersey native Marina Alex will return to Seaview, where she has played since her junior golf days. Laura Davies, a World Golf Hall-of-Famer and an Atlantic City area fan favorite, will make her return to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
“We’re excited to once again host the world’s best players to South Jersey for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer,” said tournament director Bill Hansen in an event news release. “We are equally as excited to welcome back our passionate fans to the tournament this year and representing South Jersey on a global scale both in person and to audiences around the world via television.”
Also set to compete is Rachel Drummond, who plays full-time on the Ladies European Tour and will be making her LPGA debut at the Classic. Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old Holmdel High School senior, will be in the tournament for the second consecutive year as an amateur.
NBC will have an all-female broadcast team call the event Friday through Sunday, a U.S. television first for the LPGA.
The TV team includes Cara Banks handling play-by-play, with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill.
Tournament coverage will be produced by longtime NBC Sports and Golf Channel producer Beth Hutter.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic will welcome back fans to the Bay Course in accordance with state government and CDC guidelines, the release said.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
