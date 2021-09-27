 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday
0 comments
GOLF

ShopRite LPGA Classic to have strong field Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
LPGA Tour Golf

Mel Reid, left, and caddie Ryan Desveaux celebrate with trophy after Reid won the Shoprite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

The field of 132 leading female golfers for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer on Friday is impressive, with major champions, Hall of Famers and eight of the past 10 winners since 2011.

The 54-hole tournament will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. The golfers will compete of a share of the $1.75 million purse. Golf Channel will televise live coverage all three days.

The field includes 16 players who competed in the Solheim Cup in early September, including defending ShopRite champion Mel Reid, 2020 winner Lexi Thompson and two-time champion Anna Nordqvist.

Seven of the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings will be there: Jin Young Ko (2), Inbee Park (3), Sei Young Kim (4), Hyo-Joo Kim (5), Yuka Saso (7), Danielle Kang (8) and Brooke Henderson (10). ShopRite entrans who have won multiple major championships include Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Stacy Lewis, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu. Major champions from 2021 include Patty Tavatanakit (ANA Inspiration), Saso (U.S. Women’s Open) and Nordqvist (AIG Women’s Open).

New Jersey native Marina Alex will return to Seaview, where she has played since her junior golf days. Laura Davies, a World Golf Hall-of-Famer and an Atlantic City area fan favorite, will make her return to the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

“We’re excited to once again host the world’s best players to South Jersey for the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer,” said tournament director Bill Hansen in an event news release. “We are equally as excited to welcome back our passionate fans to the tournament this year and representing South Jersey on a global scale both in person and to audiences around the world via television.”

Also set to compete is Rachel Drummond, who plays full-time on the Ladies European Tour and will be making her LPGA debut at the Classic. Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old Holmdel High School senior, will be in the tournament for the second consecutive year as an amateur.

NBC will have an all-female broadcast team call the event Friday through Sunday, a U.S. television first for the LPGA.

The TV team includes Cara Banks handling play-by-play, with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill.

Tournament coverage will be produced by longtime NBC Sports and Golf Channel producer Beth Hutter.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will welcome back fans to the Bay Course in accordance with state government and CDC guidelines, the release said.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News