ShopRite LPGA Classic at a glance

Who: 144 golfers are competing for $1.75 million with the winner earning $262,500. Where: The Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township When: The second round of the54-hole tournament is Saturday, the final round Sunday. Defending champion: Celine Boutier Leader after 18 holes: Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65 TV: Saturday: 3-5 (Golf Channel); and Sunday: noon-1 p.m. (Golf Channel) and 1-3 p.m. (CBS) Tickets: One-day grounds pass cost $20. ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders can receive two free daily grounds tickets with a valid card. Children 17 and under are admitted free. For more ticket deals and options visit shopritelpgaclassic.com.
Parking: Parking is at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. A free shuttle takes spectators to and from the course. Did you know? Huggies is partnering with ShopRite to donate 300 diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network for each birdie made during the Classic.
Chella Choi, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cristie Kerr plays her second shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Yealimi Noh hits from the first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, watches her shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mina Harigae follows her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Katherine Perry-Hamski tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mel Reid, of England, plays the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In Kyung Kim, of South Korea, on the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jeongeun Lee, of South Korea, chips to the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A Lim Kim, of South Korea, plays the eighth hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, plays from the the deep grass on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cristie Kerr lines up her second shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alana Uriell hits out of the trap on the seventh hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J.
Brianna Do chips to the 14th green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Katherine Kirk, of Australia, tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Brittany Lincicome tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Min Lee, of Taiwan, prepares to tee off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Haru Nomura, of Japan, tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, lines up her putt on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, waits to play the 10th hole. The world's top-ranked player shot a 4-under 67 and enters the second round two shots off the lead.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Cristie Kerr reacts after missing a putt on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Caroline Masson, of Germany, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jaye Marie Green plays the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, waits to hit on the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Stephanie Kyriacou, of Australia, hits her second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Emma Talley hits from he first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Stephanie Kyriacou tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on Friday. The tour rookie from Australia shot a 6-under 65.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Mariajo Uribe, of Colombia, walks up the fairway during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Marina Alex tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Paula Reto, of South Africa, chips to the fourth green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Ayaka Furue, of Japan, plays the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alana Uriell hits the first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Celine Boutier, of France, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
