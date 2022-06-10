ShopRite LPGA Classic at a glance

Who: 144 golfers are competing for $1.75 million with the winner earning $262,500.

Where: The Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township

When: The second round of the54-hole tournament is Saturday, the final round Sunday.

Defending champion: Celine Boutier

Leader after 18 holes: Stephanie Kyriacou shot a 6-under 65

TV: Saturday: 3-5 (Golf Channel); and Sunday: noon-1 p.m. (Golf Channel) and 1-3 p.m. (CBS)

Tickets: One-day grounds pass cost $20. ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders can receive two free daily grounds tickets with a valid card. Children 17 and under are admitted free. For more ticket deals and options visit shopritelpgaclassic.com.

Parking: Parking is at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. A free shuttle takes spectators to and from the course.

Did you know? Huggies is partnering with ShopRite to donate 300 diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network for each birdie made during the Classic.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.