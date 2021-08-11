Sher, Prendergast win Brennan McCann row

The Ventnor Beach Patrol alumni doubles crew of Tom Sher and Kevin Prendergast won the Brennan McCann Masters Row in 42 minutes, 46 seconds on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township.
The Ventnor crew of Brett Hanson and Maddie Brady finished second in 43:58. The night before, Hanson finished second with Ventnor's David Funk in the doubles row at the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races. Third was the crew of Margate alumnus Jim Swift Sr. and son Jim Swift Jr. in 44:46.
Sher and Prendergast won the first Brennan McCann row of the season on June 13, and Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were first in second race on July 10. The final race in the season series will be on Sept. 11, and then the season's points champion will be determined.
The Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational on Wednesday night finished too late for this edition. Go to PressofAC.com for complete results.
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
