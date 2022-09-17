 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POWER BOATS

Shaw wins two classes at Murphy Regatta

Jimmie Stewart.jpeg

Jimmy Stewart, of Pasadena, Maryland, competes in the Jersey Speed Skiffs, which he won at the 32nd annual Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta earlier this month.

 Provided

Hydroplane powerboat racer John Shaw, of Centreville, Maryland, won two classes last weekend at the 32nd annual Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

The event had competition in six classes and a total of 27 boats.

Heats and finals were held both Sept. 10 and 11, but Shaw was the weekend’s overall winner in the 1.5-litre and 2.5-litre stock classes. Shaw drove Trophy Hunter (T5) to victory in 1.5-Litre and piloted S43 to the overall win in 2.5.

Robert Wilson, of Severn, Maryland, the owner of a 1-litre hydro called Leo’s Vacation Center (Y80), was the winner of the Daniel J. Murphy Trophy for the year. Leo’s Vacation Center, driven by Keith McMullen, of Annapolis, Maryland, was the weekend’s winner in the 1-litre class.

The Daniel J. Murphy Trophy is awarded annually at the Murphy Regatta to someone involved with the event who displays outstanding performance, sportsmanship, appearance of the boat and respect for the tradition of powerboat racing.

People are also reading…

The Murphy Regatta, known originally as the Lake Lenape Spectacular, began in 1990. All the races last weekend were four counterclockwise laps on a mile oval on the lake.

Justin Sass, of Niagara Falls, New York, won the Sportman Entry class in SE9. Eric Tolnes, of Monroe, won the Sportsman Advanced in SA86. Jimmy Stewart, of Pasadena, Maryland, won the Jersey Speed Skiffs for the weekend in Yumpin Yimini (JSS10). Skiffs also have a riding mechanic in the boat, and Peg Ewancio, also of Pasadena, was JSS10’s riding mechanic.

The event also had an exhibition of eight vintage boats from the earlier days of powerboat racing. Murphy Regatta race chairman George Conover, 70, a former hydroplane racer, drove Miss New Jersey (E888), a bright green hydro built in 1971. The boat has a Lloyd hull and a small block Chevrolet motor. It raced in the old 280 cubic inch class.

“I started racing in 1978 and there were still a lot of boats like (Miss New Jersey) back then,” Conover said. “It brought back a lot of memories. We had one boat in the exhibition from the 1940s, and there were other boats from the 1980s. There have been an amazing amount of changes in the boats since then, a lot more safety features.”

The event honors the memories of Dan Murphy, a former powerboat racer from Atlantic City and Longport, and his wife, Mary Ann.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

