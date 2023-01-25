Shannon McCoy has career game for Kean basketball: College notebook

Shannon McCoy’s record-tying and career-best performance highlighted a strong week for her and the Kean University women’s basketball team.

McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, poured in 41 points in the Cougars’ 85-70 win over William Paterson. It was a career-high effort for McCoy, who tied the program’s single-game record for 3-pointers with 10. She added nine rebounds.

She then scored 27 to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in an 84-52 win over Rutgers-Newark.

On Monday, McCoy was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The fifth-year guard is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She has 1,758 career points, and Kean (10-8) has seven regular-season games left. She was the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season, is a two-time first-team NJAC selection and was the NJAC Rookie of the Year.

Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored eight and added three rebounds in Notre Dame’s 57-54 win over Clemson. She had eight points and two rebounds in a 76-54 win over Virginia.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had seven assists and two rebounds in Bloomfield’s 61-48 loss to Caldwell.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 13 in Goldey-Beacom’s 82-50 win over Wilmington. She scored 23 and grabbed seven rebounds in a 75-73 loss to Post.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 19 to go with five assists and four rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 71-63 loss to Southern New Hampshire. She had 20 points, including the deciding free throw, and four rebounds in a 63-61 win over Southern Connecticut State.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight rebounds, seven points, three blocks and two steals in Albright’s 67-60 win over Widener. She scored 13 and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 75-67 win over Hood.

Caraline Winkel (Atlantic Christian) scored three in Clarks Summit’s 77-60 loss to Saint Elizabeth.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had nine points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Coast Guard’s 70-66 loss to MIT. She grabbed five rebounds in a 66-50 loss to Babson.

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had six rebounds, five points and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 73-54 win over Neumann.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven points and four assists in Neumann’s 87-46 win over Centenary.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 13, grabbed 10 rebounds and added eight assists and four steals in Ramapo’s 71-54 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had seven points and nine rebounds in a 43-35 loss to Stockton.

In Rowan’s 63-54 win over Stockton, Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had 10 points and three rebounds. Savanna Holt (Ocean City) added two rebounds. In a 71-64 win over William Paterson, Holt had four points and three rebounds, and Herlihy scored eight to go with two rebounds.

Jezlyn Cross (Cedar Creek) had 10 points and four rebounds in The College of New Jersey’s 74-47 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Kimberly Casiello (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 67-60 loss to Albright.

Women’s indoor track

Louisiana Tech’s Leah Ellis (Millville) was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best 9.13 seconds at the KMS Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama. She was also seventh in the long jump (5.39m) and eighth in the shot put (10.29m).

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) placed third in the 60 hurdles (8.78) at the Villanova Invitational.

Monmouth’s Isabella Leak (EHT) was eighth in the mile (4:54.22) at the Villanova Invitational. La Salle’s Casey McLees (Ocean City) was 18th in the mile (5:18.47).

New Jersey Institute of Technology’s McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) was fourth in the triple jump (10.91m) at the NYC Gotham Cup.

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland) was 21st in the triple jump (8.58m) at the Gotham Cup. Zane’ McNeil (Charter Tech) was 29th in the 1,000 (3:32.21), and Shaunajah Davis (Oakcrest) placed 30th in the 60 hurdles (8.5).

Penn State’s Lauren Princz (EHT) was 10th in the 60 hurdles (7.69) at the Hokie Invitational hosted by Virginia Tech.

Rutgers’ Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was third in the triple jump (12.12m) at the Battle in Beantown hosted by Boston University.

Becca Millar (Ocean City) placed ninth in the 3,000 (11:05.63) for Saint Joseph’s at the Moravian Invitational.

TCNJ’s Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) was second in the 400 (1:01.28) at the Ithaca Quad Meet. Savannah Hodgens (Mainland) was third in the 3,000 (11:14.08).

PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season