Shahyan Abraham breaks Stockton weight throw record

Stockton University’s Shahyan Abraham broke the women’s track and field program record in the weight throw Saturday as the Ospreys competed in the TCNJ Indoor Invitational at the New York Armory.

Abraham broke the record with a distance of 17.15 meters to place second out of 15 throws. She broke the record of 16.49m by Mahogany Mitchell that stood for 12 years. I’s also the sixth best throw in the country.

Abraham also placed fifth in the shot put (12.73m).

Connor Wright (Hammonton H.S.) was third in the triple jump (13.95m) and 11th in the long jump (6.58m). Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) was fifth in the shot put (14.14m), and Erick Ackerman was sixth in the mile (4 minutes, 18.55 seconds).

Greg Copeland III (Oakcrest) finished seventh in the 60 hurdles (9.01), and Joseph Morales was seventh in the pole vault (4.4m).

Also for the women, Susann Foley and Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) were part of a five-way tie for seventh in the high jump (1.5m). Emma Conroy was 11th in the 400 (1:00.69), and Rachel Hayes was 11th in the 800 (2:27.28).

Stockton will next compete 10 a.m. Friday at the Ramapo Opener.