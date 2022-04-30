Seth Joyner in Ocean City: 'Nothing compares to my time in Philadelphia'

OCEAN CITY — Seth Joyner talked Saturday about many topics and reminisced about his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Nothing compares to my time in Philadelphia,” the former Pro-Bowl linebacker and fan favorite told an enthusiastic crowd at the Sports Memorabilia Show Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier.

There show consisted of about a couple of dozen vendors displaying and selling merchandise and collectors' items. Some fans came mostly to see Joyner and Philadelphia Phillies legendary manager, Charlie Manuel, who was scheduled to appear later in the day.

Manuel, who led the Phillies to a World Series title (2008) and five consecutive National League East titles (2007-2011), and Joyner answered questions from fans and had a meet-and-greet.

"It's always a beautiful thing to remain relevant and, when you go somewhere, people are willing to spend their hard-earned money to see you and hang out with you and spend time with you," said Joyner, who played for the Eagles from 1986-93. "It feels good."

Among the fans who met Joyner were Carol Nadley and Max and Shannon Addicks. Max Addicks, who had Joyner sign a football, described himself as a big Eagles fan, having grown up with his father and uncle debating about former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan.

Addicks and Nadley also stuck around to meet Manuel.

"It's really cool," said Addicks, 33, of Egg Harbor Township. "It's really nice to meet Seth. It's a really good. I've been looking around (at the memorabilia). Everything is really nice."

Nadley wore a Phillies sweatshirt and was very knowledgeable and passionate about all of the Philadelphia teams. She had a photo of Manuel to get signed. The Egg Harbor Township resident has a large collection of Philly sports memorabilia.

"We were counting down the days until April 30 to see Seth Joyner and Charlie Manuel," said Nadley, who anticipated buying some merchandise. "We are very excited."

Joyner also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos during a career in which he made three Pro Bowls. He is an analyst on the Eagles’ pre- and post-game shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia and remains as big of an Eagles fan as the next, and that showed when he talked about the team's Thursday and Friday draft picks.

"A lot of people over the years have really beaten (Eagles general manager) Howie (Roseman) for his draft picks, and the Eagles for that matter. I don't think we will have to complain about this year," said Joyner, who was pleased with the team's selection of Jordan Davis in the first round Thursday and the trade for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Joyner also said he was happy with the drafting of center Cam Jurgens, who he hopes can make the move to guard until Jason Kelce retires, and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The 57-year-old said his favorite game in midnight green was a 24-0 victory over rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 15, 1991. It was only Week 3, but the Eagles sacked Troy Aikman 11 times and intercepted the Hall of Fame quarterback three times, including once by Joyner.

The 11 sacks produced 67 yards in loss. Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith had just 44 rushing yards. For Joyner, the game was special because it basically was perfect, and something that does not happen often.

"If you enjoy the defense, then you enjoy when the defense has the ability to dominate a game," Joyner said. "And we dominated our greatest rival. We didn't just dominate them, we destroyed them on national TV."

One fan asked Joyner about his greatest moment as an Eagle, to which he responded “that’s impossible because there are so many.” So, Joyner just talked about how special his career in Philadelphia was and the relationships he built, including ones with the Clyde Simmons and the late Jerome Brown, two of the greatest players in Eagles history.

Joyner was roommates with Simmons for nine of his 13 NFL seasons. Joyner called Brown his "little brother" and said he was devastated when Brown died in a car accident in 1992.

Philadelphia remains home for Joyner.

"It's just awesome to be in Philadelphia. A place where you know a lot of people and are beloved and you can talk about the team you're most passionate about," he said. "I want the Eagles to do well for the fans."

Joyner said he also was excited to check out the memorabilia.

Some of the other items being sold were signed baseball and basketball cards, jerseys, football helmets, baseball bats, footballs, posters and so much more. Some items were unsigned but still worth a lot, like Gary Care's Sandy Koufax rookie card, which he was selling for $1,000. Care was with his wife, Margaret, and friend, Tony Arnold, who was also selling merchandise.

Gary Care has done shows all over the area for 40 years.

Millville resident Bob Porch and friend Charlie Stelzer, of Kenilworth, Union County, were also selling. Steltzer manufactures his own plaques, some signed. He had a lot, including plaques honoring the 1980/2008 World Series champion Phillies and the Super Bowl LII champion Eagles.

Ocean City resident Marty Roesch has been collecting memorabilia for 30 years. He's gone to Phillies' spring training for 21 years and to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for many years, too. He's collected signed bats, ball, helmets and more from Phillies legends Mike Schmidt, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Brad Lidge.

"It's hard to sell this stuff because I'm selling memories, but it's time to downsize," Roesch said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

