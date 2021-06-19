Seth Curry helps the 76ers stave off elimination; Game 7 is Sunday night in Philly

Forget about trusting the process.
Seth Curry just might be the Philadelphia 76er most worth believing in right now.
The Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks are all even at three games apiece in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 7 is 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Curry is averaging 21.8 points and is 28 of 47 from beyond the arc in the series. Before this season, the shooting guard averaged 7.6 points in 22 playoff games.
“I’ve just been working hard, preparing and getting great opportunities,” Curry said. “I’m trying to accept the challenge. It’s a lot of fun.”
Curry was at his best as Philadelphia won Game 6 104-99 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday night. He sank three 3-pointers in a critical third quarter and scored 24 points. He finished the game 8 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 9 from beyond arc.
“It's fun playing on the road,” Curry said. “We knew it was going to be the craziest environment we played in all year. Guys stepped up and made shots.'
Buy guys, Curry meant mostly himself and guard Tyrese Maxey, who came off the Sixers bench to compliment Curry with 16 points. Curry and Maxey combined to make up for some dud performances from the Sixers high-profile players.
Ben Simmons was in foul trouble and was benched in the fourth because of his poor foul shooting. He scored six points in 25 minutes on 2 of 6 shooting.
Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but he was 9 of 24 from the floor. Embiid committed eight turnovers and attempted just four free throws.
The Sixers entered Game 6 with plenty of doubters. They had dropped two straight to Atlanta, blowing an 18-point lead in Game 4 in Atlanta and a 26-point advantage in Game 5 in Philadelphia.
“We had to turn that cell phone off,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris (24 points) said. “When you lose, everyone has an opinion. When you wake up in the morning, it hits you even worse, but you can’t live in the past.”
On Friday, the Sixers took a lead they never relinquished with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. That surge turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 61-51 Sixers lead with 8 minutes, 53 seconds left in the quarter.
Curry either scored or assisted on all 14 of those points.
“Teammates found me in good spots,” Curry said. “I played with a lot of energy off the ball and on the ball. We pushed the pace, and they found me in transition.”
Curry also played a pivotal role in the first quarter. The Hawks started fast, leading by as many as 10 in the first 12 minutes. Curry helped the Sixers withstand that initial burst with eight first quarter points.
“They came out making everything,” Curry said. “We just had to grind it out. We weathered that first quarter.”
Curry has particularly worked well with Embiid in this series. Philadelphia acquired Curry in an off-season trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The prevailing wisdom was that Curry was just a shooter, but in the playoffs he’s been able to create shots for himself and teammates off the dribble.
“He’s been making a lot of things happen opening the floor for everybody else,” Embiid said of Curry. “It’s been huge.”
The 76ers began rebuilding in 2013. The goal was to build a team that could consistently compete for a championship. As Philadelphia failed to win more than 20 games from 2013-16, the Sixers urged their fans to “Trust the Process.”
Philadelphia is trying to advance to its first Eastern Conference final since 2001. On Sunday, the Sixers will play their second Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7 in the past three years. Kawhi Leonard’s winner gave Toronto a Game 7 win over the Sixers in 2019.
That contest was in Toronto. Sunday's game is in Philadelphia. As the No. 1 seed, the Sixers will have home court through the Eastern Conference playoffs.
“That’s why we worked so hard in the regular season,” Embiid said. “We’ve just got to be tougher than (the Hawks).”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
