Seth Curry helps the 76ers stave off elimination; Game 7 is Sunday night in Philly

Ben Simmons was in foul trouble and was benched in the fourth because of his poor foul shooting. He scored six points in 25 minutes on 2 of 6 shooting.

Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but he was 9 of 24 from the floor. Embiid committed eight turnovers and attempted just four free throws.

The Sixers entered Game 6 with plenty of doubters. They had dropped two straight to Atlanta, blowing an 18-point lead in Game 4 in Atlanta and a 26-point advantage in Game 5 in Philadelphia.

“We had to turn that cell phone off,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris (24 points) said. “When you lose, everyone has an opinion. When you wake up in the morning, it hits you even worse, but you can’t live in the past.”

On Friday, the Sixers took a lead they never relinquished with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. That surge turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 61-51 Sixers lead with 8 minutes, 53 seconds left in the quarter.

Curry either scored or assisted on all 14 of those points.

“Teammates found me in good spots,” Curry said. “I played with a lot of energy off the ball and on the ball. We pushed the pace, and they found me in transition.”