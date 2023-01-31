 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sesely wins fourth Gambler's Classic, clinches TC Cup

A scene from the opening night of the two-day Atlantic City Indoor Auto Racing event at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday night. Racing was held in four classes, highlighted by a Gambler's Classic race each night.

Anthony Sesely became the first four-time winner of the Gambler's Classic on Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Sesely, of Matawan in Monmouth County, won the 40-lap Three-Quarter Midgets race that was part of the two-day NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend. Sesely, who also won the Gambler's Classic in 2013, 2014 and 2016, held off Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, to win it. Mike Christopher Jr., had overheating problems but finished third.

Sesely also clinched the TC Cup as the TQ Midgets points champion for the season. He also won the TQ Midgets feature race in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 7 and finished third behind winner Jankowiak's in a Gambler's Classic held  Friday.

"This win is for the owners of these cars, Ricky Kluth and Jeff Ulrich," Sesely said in a news release from Len Sammons Productions, the promoters of the event. "The 27 car I won with is a tribute car for Ricky's father and the 75 car I raced (Friday) is a tribute car for Jeff's dad."

The TC Cup is named in honor of the late Ted Christopher, a stock car and TQ Midgets driver who won the Gambler's Classic in 2009 and 2011. Christopher died in 2017.

"Winning the TC Cup Trophy means so much to me," said Sesely in the news release. "Teddy (Christopher) was a great competitor, but even more important, he was my friend."

Jankowiak won the special Gambler's Classic held on Friday. A special extra Gambler's Classic was held because this year's NAPA Know How event in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was canceled and because the 2021 Classic wasn't held because of COVID-19 restrictions. Jankowiak also won the Classic in 2019 and 2020.

On Friday, Jankowiak took the lead for the fourth time late in the 40-lap race. Tim Buckwalter, the 2022 G.C. winner, finished second, and Sesely, who started 19th, took third.

Racing was also held Friday and Saturday in three other classes, and their feature races were held Saturday. Logan Crisafulli won the 25-lap Champ Kart feature. Danny Spellman took the 20-lap Slingshot feature. Erick Rudolph won the 25-lap Micro Sprint feature.

Results

Gambler's Classic TQ Midget feature (Saturday): 1. Anthony Sesely; 2. Andy Jankowiak; 3. Mike Christopher Jr.; 4. Ryan Flores; 5. Nick Ladyga; 6. Jeremy Haudriccourt; 7. Joey Bailey; 8. Matt Janisch; 9. Tyler Ferris; 10. Ryan Tidman.

Gambler's Classic TQ Midget feature (Friday): 1. Andy Jankowiak; 2. Tim Buckwalter; 3. Anthony Sesely; 4. Tommy Catalano; 5. Mike Christopher Jr.; 6. Kyle Lick; 7. Ryan Flores; 8. Joey Bailey; 9. Nick Ladyga; 10. Chad Jones.

600 Micro sprint feature: 1. Erick Rudolph; 2. Louie Horvath; 3. Tim Buckwalter; 4. Tyler Gunn; 5. Kole Kirkman; 6. Kyle Lick; 7. Tyler Lindsay; 8. Jonathan Reid; 9. Mark Yoder; 10. Luke Thomas.

Champ Kart feature: 1. Logan Crisafulli; 2. Quentin Graham Jr.; 3. Ryan Borges; 4. Tyler Brown; 5. Dylan Dismoor; 6. Dan Kapuscinski; 7. Brandon Rusczek; 8. TJ Reed; 9. Cole Neibert; 10. Glen Meisenhelder.

Slingshot feature: 1. Danny Spellmon; 2. Simon Egan; 3. Cody Bleau; 4. Tyler Ulsh; 5. Scott Neary; 6. John Rednerl; 7. Mark Mohr; 8. Chris Kurtzl; 9. Alex Reinsmith; 10. Cody Kline.

