Seattle Seahawks' Bo Melton visits Cedar Creek

EGG HARBOR CITY — Bo Melton will never forget his roots.

The 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate and former Rutgers University wide receiver was drafted Saturday by the Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday, he made sure to stop at his high school to visit with old teachers, coaches and the Pirates' football team.

After he was selected in the seventh round (229th overall) and all the celebration finished, one of the first things Melton wanted was to return to Cedar Creek.

"For myself, I've always said I'll never change up for anyone," Melton said. "I will always be myself. I always said, if I ever got this opportunity, which I am now, I would always come back and give back and always make sure I would talk to the youth about it.

"I was one of them one time. I grew up wanting a figure like that. For me, to be that type of figure and come back, I always wanted to do that and give back to the community."

Melton was cheered when he walked in the cafeteria, where the ceremony was held. Not only was the football team there, but other students sat at tables to see the newest NFL player. Former Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson was one of the first who spoke, telling the younger players how great Melton was as an athlete and person.

Watson told stories about Melton and highlighted the fact that his former player was special because he is full of spirit and was always either smiling or dancing. Melton always lit up the room, Watson said.

Melton also visited William Davies Middle School, which he attended.

"I wouldn't expect anything else," said Watson, who as the school's first football coach led the Pirates two South Jersey Group II titles. Watson stepped down in 2020 but still teaches history at Cedar Creek.

"The character, the humility, that's just (Melton)," Watson added. "That's him. I'm not surprised at all. He will never be too big to do stuff like this. I do feel fortunate to have coached him.”

One of the stories Watson told was about halftime of the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship when the Pirates trailed 14-0. Melton brought up the spirits of his teammates. Cedar Creek rallied and earned a 28-27 victory over previously undefeated West Deptford.

For Melton, coming back to his high school was important because he wants to make sure the current students are on the right track. Melton told the players how he was proud of their 13-0 season and state championship this past fall.

Melton gave them advice on how to stay successful, especially in life.

“I think it’s great for the kids to see," Watson said. "It’s great that (Cedar Creek athletic director) Karen (Cavalieri) put this together because the boys can see one of their own. It doesn't happen all the time. … To get drafted is a very huge deal. I don’t have a doubt in my mind he will make the team and have a long career, and that’s because of his character."

Cavalieri was one of Melton's guidance counselors at Cedar Creek. She said everyone knew there was something special about Melton in high school because of his work ethic and character.

"He came to school every day with a smile on his face and was kind to everyone, no matter who it was," Cavalieri said. "He always had time to stop to say hello to a fellow student, whether they were an athlete or not. He is such a genuine person."

Off to Seattle

Melton's Mother, Vicky, is a huge Seahawks fan, Bo said. And Watson was drafted by the Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. Melton said said he did not get drafted for himself but had worked hard to achieve that for his family. Seeing their faces was worth it, he said.

"It's all full circle," Melton said about the connections he has to the Seahawks.

Melton is ranked sixth in the Rutgers history with 164 career receptions and 10th with 2,011 yards and was a two-time captain. He played in 56 career games for the Scarlet Knights, third-most in program history. Last season, he had 823 all-purpose yards (518 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return). He earned an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.

“It makes you feel good," Watson said. "You kind of feel like a proud poppa."

Melton will leave for Seattle on Thursday. He has already spoken with coach Pete Carroll and has been in contact with veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. When Melton gets there, he will participate in a rookie mini-camp.

Melton said he felt the NFL was attainable during his junior year in high school. He knew he just needed to continue to work, and now that dream had is a reality.

"It still hasn't hit me I'm on the Seahawks," Melton said. "The moment is surreal. I'm still in awe about it."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.