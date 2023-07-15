With seasons resuming Friday from the All-Star break, here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 17 starts, he was 1-6 with an 8.69 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. He had last pitched July 5.

Through 87 career minor league games (85 starts), he was 16-30 with a 5.14 ERA and 433 strikeouts in 385 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, is pitching for the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). He pitched four one-hit shutout innings in relief Sunday, struck out four and got the win. In nine games (eight starts) with Louisville, he was 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.

Kennedy was called up July 4 and pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win for the Reds. Kennedy’s contract was purchased May 13 by the Reds from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. ... Kennedy made seven career major league starts, going 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. ... In 134 career minor league games (114 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 38-36 with a 3.95 ERA and 556 strikeouts in 581¹/³ innings. The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 73 games, he was hitting .337 (91 for 270) with 19 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 61 runs and 37 RBIs. He had walked 60 times and struck out 51 times, and his OPS was .971.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 470 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .288 with 88 doubles, 25 triples, 44 homers and 238 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through nine starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.53 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings. Petty, who last pitched July 5, is scheduled to start Saturday.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 36 career games (30 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.05 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 13 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-5 with a 7.97 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 innings. Dean, who last pitched July 5, is scheduled to start Sunday.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 65 games, he was hitting .252 (66 for 262) with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 42 runs, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 tries.

In 73 career games, he was hitting .245 with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 37 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-1 with an 11.51 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings (15 appearances).

In 18 career games, Rodriguez was 3-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

