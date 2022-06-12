Sean Mooney tosses 4 no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts in win: Local minor league update

Sean Mooney picked up his second win of the season last Sunday while pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Minnesota Twins’ high Single-A affiliate.

Mooney, 24, tossed four no-hit innings, walking one batter and striking out 10, to improve to 2-1. It was the second 10-strikeout game of his minor league career.

The right-hander entered the game in the fifth inning against the Lansing Lugnuts with the score tied at 3-3. He struck out the first five batters he faced and struck out the side in both the fifth and seventh innings. Cedar Rapids won 9-3.

The Ocean City High School graduate from Somers Point lowered his ERA to 1.67 through eight games (seven starts) and 32¹/³ innings.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 3-0 with a 5.32 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21²/³ innings through 18 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 175 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.67 ERA and 464 strikeouts in 529²/³ innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, was hitting .299 (55 for 184) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 22 RBIs, 36 runs and 28 walks in 51 games.

Through 355 minor-league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 63 doubles, 18 triples, 37 homers and 183 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 appearances and 12²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 145 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.01 ERA and 306 strikeouts in 206 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, is pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). In 14 games this season between Reading and Lehigh, he was 3-0 with an 8.64 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 5-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 60 career minor-league games (72²/³ innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), was 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 11 games (10 starts) and 49¹/³ innings.

In 52 career games (51 starts), Groome was 10-20 with a 4.78 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 212²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24, was 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA and six strikeouts in 15 innings over three appearances (two starts).

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he started six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 103 career minor-league games (96 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 32-30 with a 4.02 ERA and 460 strikeouts in 472 innings.

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, was 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17¹/³ innings for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 26 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.59 ERA, 61 strikeouts and two saves in 49 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 11 games (six starts) and 37 innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 13 career games (seven starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. Their season began last week, and he had yet to appear in a game.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

