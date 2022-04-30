Seahawks draft Cedar Creek alum Bo Melton in 7th round of NFL draft

Bo Melton ended a long day with the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

The Seattle Seahawks selected the 2017 Cedar Creek high school graduate and Rutgers University wide receiver with the 229th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The final four rounds of the three-day draft began at noon. Melton was picked at 5:43 p.m. He watched the draft with friends and family in the clubhouse of his parents Toms River condominium complex.

Two other Cape-Atlantic League graduates — Isiah Pacheco of Vineland and Marquese Bell of Bridgeton — were also draft prospects. But neither was selected before Melton. If not selected, both were expected to sign free agent contracts with NFL teams.

The minimum salary for an NFL player is $705,000, according to spotrac.com, a website that chronicles professional sports contracts. The minimum salary for a practice squad players is $11,500 per week, according to The Sporting News.

Melton is one of the most accomplished players in Atlantic County football history.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Melton, who grew up in Mays Landing, caught 55 passes for 618 yards last fall for Rutgers. Melton attracted attention at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in March when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

“Bo can do a lot of things,” Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said at Rutgers' Pro Day. “When I watch Bo with the ball in his hands, he has running-back type of skills, but he plays wideout. He’s a very good returner as well. But I think Bo is a versatile player, and there’s no substitute for speed.”

Melton had a standout career at Cedar Creek. He led the Pirates to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 S.J. Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 touchdowns, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior.

Pacheco, a 2018 Vineland graduate, and Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton graduate, also boast impressive football resumes.

The 5-11, 215-pound Pacheco also wowed scouts at the combine with a 4.37 40.

“I think (Pacheco) is going to be a really good NFL player,” Schiano said. “He can do all the things you need to do in the NFL. He can run the football. He can protect, and he’ll be able to be a very good special-teams player.”

Pacheco played quarterback in high school and revived a Vineland football team that had struggled for years. He led the Fighting Clan to the S.J. Group V playoffs as a junior and senior. He rushed for 1,414 yards as a senior and 1.107 yards as a junior.

Bell made 95 tackles and forced five fumbles for Florida A&M last season. Bell excelled at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back at Bridgeton. As a senior, he threw two touchdown passes and rushed 145 times for 885 yards with seven scores. On defense, he had 76 tackles and two interceptions.

Bell also won the high jump at the 2015 track and field Meet of Champions. He jumped 7 feet to win the Cape-Atlantic League title in 2016.

Melton, Pacheco and Bell are trying to become the latest local graduates in the NFL.

Clark Harris (Southern Regional) is a veteran long-snapper with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ryquell Armstead of Millville, Mike Gesicki of Southern Regional and Austin Johnson of St. Augustine Prep are on NFL rosters. Armstead is a running back with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnson a defensive tackle with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Gesicki is a tight end with the Miami Dolphins.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.