Seagulls interim coach Rob Fishbein steps down, citing players not being paid

Rob Fishbein stepped down as the interim head coach of the Atlantic City Seagulls, citing that players have not yet been paid.

On Wednesday, Fishbein said no one had been paid as of Monday, but players were informed they would be paid this Friday. Players are supposed to be paid on the 15th of each month, with the first payment from November almost a month late.

But, owner Darren Akers denies that claim, saying the players are now receiving compensation.

“Getting the opportunity to coach a semi-pro basketball team has been been a goal of mine and to coach players that I have trained over the years on the beach and in the gym made it even better but as we enter the third month of our season these players, my friends who have busted their butts in the gym, in practices and in games have not been paid by ownership,” Fishbein said in a Facebook post Monday. “These players and I have done everything they have asked of us and on top of that we have won and broke records the last month.”

Team captain Antoinne Morgano, of Delaware, said he has not yet been paid, but heard the team will make payments soon.