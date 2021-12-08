Seagulls interim coach Rob Fishbein steps down, citing players not being paid

Rob Fishbein stepped down as the interim head coach of the Atlantic City Seagulls, citing that players have not yet been paid.
On Wednesday, Fishbein said no one had been paid as of Monday, but players were informed they would be paid this Friday. Players are supposed to be paid on the 15th of each month, with the first payment from November almost a month late.
But, owner Darren Akers denies that claim, saying the players are now receiving compensation.
“Getting the opportunity to coach a semi-pro basketball team has been been a goal of mine and to coach players that I have trained over the years on the beach and in the gym made it even better but as we enter the third month of our season these players, my friends who have busted their butts in the gym, in practices and in games have not been paid by ownership,” Fishbein said in a Facebook post Monday. “These players and I have done everything they have asked of us and on top of that we have won and broke records the last month.”
Team captain Antoinne Morgano, of Delaware, said he has not yet been paid, but heard the team will make payments soon.
However, that is something the players have repeatedly heard since last month, Morgano said. Players have been told in recent weeks to send their Cash App, a mobile payment service, information to General Manager Lenny Cooke, among other things, only to be told money was frozen or in a different account.
“Yeah, it’s definitely frustrating, especially when we dedicated our time and consideration to not playing at other places and wanting to be a part of this team,” Morgano said. “We were promised something. We signed a binding contract. I was told lie after lie since the beginning of the season.”
The team has been on trips and out to eat, and ownership never paid for the food. The players were never told who would be paying, until coaching stepped up. There were many things that added up to “this point of frustration,” Morgano said.
“As a professional basketball organization, you have to carry yourself that way,” Morgano said.
Fishbein took over the position after the original coach, Valentino Thompson, was removed Nov. 27.
Thompson and Akers had some differences, and that led to his dismissal, Akers said. Fishbein was just filling in until the organization found a new coach and was “never supposed to be the full-time head coach,” Akers said.
Fishbein had been a volunteer assistant coach and was never supposed to be paid either, Akers said.
Fishbein asked to step up and be the interim head coach after Thompson’s removal until the position was permanently filled, Akers added.
A new coach is expected to be announced Monday or Tuesday. Until then, Cooke will guide the team for its two road games this weekend.
Payment of players was not the reason Fishbein gave Akers for stepping down.
“(Fishbein) and I had a conversation (Monday) morning, and he told me that he would be stepping down because the volunteer thing was not working for him,” Akers said.
The Seagulls, who were a member of the United States Basketball League from 1996-2001 and won the league title in 1997, were reformed this summer and now compete in the American Basketball Association.
Atlantic City (4-1) plays its home games at the Pleasantville Recreation Center, setting an ABA single-game scoring record during the first home game.
“We are going to keep professional basketball in Atlantic City,” Akers said. “This is not stopping. We are paying our players. We are not not shutting down.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.