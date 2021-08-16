Sea Isle honors two Junior Olympians

SEA ISLE CITY — A part-time Sea Isle City resident was honored Friday by the mayor for having won a gold medal in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games in Houston.

Ava Edwards, 10, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, won a gold medal in the 400-meter run and a bronze medal in the 200-meter race. She also placed fourth in the 100 in the girls division of her age group. Her younger brother, Andres, 9, was also honored for having competed in the Junior Olympics, where he achieved two personal bests and ranked 20th in the country in his age group.

“Ava is the fastest 10-year-old girl in America,” Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said. “We are all very proud of Ava and Andres, and we wish them all the best.”

Ava and Andres were joined by their family and friends, City Councilman Bill Kehner, representatives from VFW Post 1963 and members of Sea Isle City’s police and volunteer fire departments and the Division of Emergency Medical Services.

Desiderio presented the siblings with certificates of achievement and a variety of gifts.

"It’s been an amazing experience for Ava and Andres,” said their mother, Michelle. “We always tell them, as parents, that they have to earn things – and their hard work has paid off. We couldn’t be more proud of them both.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.