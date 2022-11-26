Sea Isle City sisters Keira and Brynn Cunningham excel at wrestling tourney in Oklahoma

Keira and Brynn Cunningham were successful on the wrestling mat last weekend.

Keira won the title at 75 pounds in the girls 9-and-under division at the 26th annual World of Wrestling Tulsa Kickoff Classic on Nov. 18-19 in Oklahoma. Brynn placed fifth at 73 pounds in the 12-and-under division.

The Sea Isle City residents wrestle for the Upper Township youth team.

"It was really surprising to me, kind of," Keira said of her championship.

Kiera was the sixth seed in a field of 14 girls. The 9-year-old earned a first-round bye and then won three matches by major decisions to clinch the title. She beat an Oklahoma state champion 11-0 in the quarterfinals, then a Trinity Award winner 9-0 in the semifinals. She won her final 11-0.

A Trinity Award is earned when a wrestler wins the Tulsa Kickoff Classic, the Tulsa Nationals and the Reno Worlds in Nevada in one season, which is the highest achievement in youth wrestling, father Joe Cunningham said.

"I was pleased with both of their outcomes," said Cunningham, who also coaches his daughters. "I would've been happy with them placing at all, let alone Keira placing first."

Kiera had previously lost 10-0 to her quarterfinal opponent. "It was cool to see her come back, get better and be able to beat girls she lost to before," Cunningham said.

It was a special tournament for Keira.

"I think I did really well," she said. "I put a lot of time and work in. I tried my hardest, and I just went out there."

Brynn went 3-2 in the tournament. After losing in the semifinals, she won three matches in the consolation to earn fifth place. Eighteen girls competed in her division, and the top six earned medals. When she lost in the semifinals, she trusted her training, Brynn said.

"I think well," Brynn said of her first time competing at the Tulsa event. "I think I did really well."

Kiera started the sport when she was 5, and her older sister started at 7. Brynn. wanted to try the sport because her sister made it look fun, and Brynn immediately fell in love with it.

The sisters are also happy to be a part of the growth of girls wrestling.

"It's growing really quickly," said Brynn, noting that the Upper Township team had just two other girls wrestlers when she started but this season the squad includes 23 girls.

"There weren’t this many girls before. I want to see where it goes."

Last winter, about 230 female high school wrestlers competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's South Region tournament. The event in 2020 had about 80, so participation nearly tripled in one year. The Cape-Atlantic League about doubled its total of female wrestlers in 2021 and is expect to do so again this winter.

"I just feel so awesome helping girls wrestling and being a part of girls wrestling and helping it grow," Keira said. "I think for a long time people just didn't think girls could do what boys could do, and they could."

Keira and Brynn show the future is bright for girls who want the chance to wrestle.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Cunningham, noting his daughters are both two-time USA Wrestling New Jersey champions. Kiera also finished third in the boys state tournament in 2021.

"They love it. They really enjoy wrestling."

In 2020, Keira placed second in the Tulsa Kickoff Classic at 60 pounds in the 7U division. Both sisters compete in tournaments around the state during the year. The father called them "trailblazers" in South Jersey.

The sport takes a lot of dedication and hard work, and for Keira and Brynn to be so committed at a young age makes him proud, Cunningham said.

"The more it grows, it gives them more competitors," he said. "I'm just very proud and impressed with the work that they put in, they want to put in, to get better. As a dad and a coach, it's awesome to watch and be a part of it."