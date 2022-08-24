Salisbury ranked 1st in NJAC Preseason Poll, Rowan 2nd

Four-time New Jersey Athletic Conference champion Salisbury University earned six of seven first-place votes among the league's head coaches and are ranked first in the NJAC Preseason Poll.

Rowan University is ranked second, and dark horse selection Kean is third.

The Sea Gulls, who enter the season No. 22 in the D3football.com national preseason poll, have won two outright NJAC titles along with a shared title with Wesley in 2015.

Last season, Rowan went 2-7, but returns all but one of their all-conference players, including first-team selections James Fara (running back) and John Maldonado (wide receiver). Second team selections Mike Husni (quarterback) and Robert Stashek and Kyle Young (offensive lineman) also return.

Malachi Winters (Hammonton H.S.) and Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) are expected to lead the defense. Dom and Ernie Troiano (Wildwood) are incoming freshmen.

Montclair State earned one first-place vote and is ranked fourth. Christopher Newport and The College of New Jersey are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

William Paterson, ranked seventh, has a new head coach in Shaun Williams, who played nine seasons in the NFL (eight with the New York Giants and one with the Carolina Panthers). Williams was the Pioneers assistant for 14 years before taking over as head coach.

Salisbury will open its season against Albright on Sept. 2. The remaining six programs will open Sept. 3. Montclair State, TCNJ and William Paterson open at home, and CNU, Kean and Rowan will open on the road. Rowan will play at Widener to start its season.