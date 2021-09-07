 Skip to main content
Salena LeDonne's late goal gives Osprey first win of season
Salena LeDonne scored in the 87th minute to lead the Stockton University women's soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Drew University in a nonconference game Tuesday.

It was the first win of the season for the Ospreys (1-1-1).

Ayla Lopez scored in the first minute off an assist from Emma Shatel, which gave Drew an early 1-0 lead. In 25th minute, Stockton senior forward Jessica Heitmann scored off an assist from Kendra Cirino to tie the game 1-1.

Stockton senior midfielder Susan Porambo scored in the 52nd minute, giving the Ospreys a 2-1 lead. But Drew's Jesse Brannick scored in the 83rd minute to tie the game 2-2.

LeDonne scored the winning goal about four minutes later from the top of the box. The senior midfielder led the team with four shots. Kylee Sullivan made five saves for the Ospreys, who outshot Drew 13-8.

Stockton hosts North Carolina Wesleyan College at 11 a.m. Saturday.

