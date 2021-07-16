S.J. Pool Swim on Sunday in Ocean City

Many of the area’s top swimmers will compete at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol is the 11-time defending team champion.
The event will feature lifeguard swimmers from the various South Jersey beach patrols, many of whom are present or former collegiate standouts.
The S.J. Pool Swim, which is set up similarly to a high school meet, has 12 races, including four relays. Ocean City took first place in six races in 2019, the last time it was held.
— Press staff reports
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.
