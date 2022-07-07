S.J. Lifeguard racing season begins Friday in both counties

The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association racing season opens Friday as the Atlantic and Cape May county beach patrol teams will both have big events.

The five Atlantic County patrols meet in the 50th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races at 6 p.m. at 33rd Avenue beach in Longport. Nine of the 10 Cape May County lifeguard teams will race at the 38th annual Cape May County Lifeguard Championships at 6:30 p.m. at Rambler Road beach in Wildwood Crest.

The lifeguard teams competing at Longport include the host patrol, Margate, Ventnor, Atlantic City and Brigantine. The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. The swim allows for three lifeguards from each patrol to compete.

Longport won all three races at the McGrath event last year to take the team championship.

"We have the first race, so it's always interesting to see who they (the patrols) bring," Longport's first-year Chief Tom Kresz said. "The competitors we put out there will give it their all."

The Cape May County Championship's races are somewhat shorter. They include the doubles row, the open rescue board race, the open swim, the women's swim, the women's rescue board race, the singles row and the surf dash. There will be five lifeguards from each patrol in the surf dash, one of which will be a woman.

The nine teams include Ocean City, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Cape May and Cape May Point.

Wildwood Crest has won the team title of its home event twice in a row (2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic). Wildwood Crest Chief Bud Johnson said his patrol's team will be somewhat different this time.