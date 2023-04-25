Ryan Truex will make the fifth of his six scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware.

Truex, 31, will drive the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Accessories GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the A-Game 200. In his four previous races for JGR this season, he finished second, third, 12th and 17th. Having been raised in Mayetta, Stafford Township, Truex considers the Monster Mile "a special place."

"I grew up coming here with my family, my brother’s first Cup win came here (in 2007), I won a couple K&N East Series championships here as well," he said in a JGR release. "Some of my fondest memories of this sport have happened right here. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and trying to make another memory on Saturday."

The high-banked, one-mile speedway is where he was crowned the ARCA Menards Series East champion in 2009 and 2010. Truex, younger brother of 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., has raced in six Dover Xfinity races, with three top-10 finishes, one pole position and 43 laps led.

"I’ve had some strong runs here over the years, and I feel good about the equipment I’m in," he said. "Hopefully, things go our way, and we execute what we can control. If so, I like our chances this weekend.”

Truex has run consistently strong this season. He finished a season-worst 17th last Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama but ran near the front for most of the race, finishing seventh and third, respectively, in the first two stages. He led three times for a total of nine laps but got caught up in a late wreck.

Fox Sports 1 will televise Saturday's race with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Xfinity Series will be off after the Dover race. Truex is scheduled to drive in the last of his six Xfinity races for JGR on May 13 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.