Ryan Truex will drive in the first of six NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex, who grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township, will drive the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra in the United Rentals 200. He has competed in six previous Xfinity races at Phoenix, with an average finish of 12.5. He has driven to one top-five finish and two top-10s. The 30-year-old also has made one NASCAR Cup series at Phoenix and four in the Truck Series.

Last season, Truex ran six races for JGR and earned three top-10 finishes, including third place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9. Jason Ratcliff is crew chief for the No. 19. Myatt Snider, Joe Graf Jr. and Connor Mosack are the other drivers lined up to drive the car this year.

“I’m looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra this weekend for my first race of the year," Truex said this week in a JGR release. "I have a good bit of experience at Phoenix and have had some good finishes. I worked with Jason and the team last year, so I’m hoping we can pick up where we left off and get the No. 19 a great finish this weekend.”

Saturday's race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. The dates for Truex's other five races have not been announced.

Truex’s connections to one of NASCAR’s most successful organizations stretches back more than a decade. He competed in a total of 13 Xfinity races for JGR in 2011 and 2012. His older brother, Martin Truex Jr., is a star driver for Gibbs at the sport’s highest level who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017.

Ryan Truex's deal with JGR for 2023 was announced in December. It continues a racing career that has spanned a total of more than 180 races in all three of NASCAR’s national series, including the Truck Series, since 2010.

JGR, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, is owned by Joe Gibbs, who coached the Washington franchise to three Super Bowl championships and is a member of the NASCAR and Pro Football Halls of Fame.