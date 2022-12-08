Ryan Truex to drive in six races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

The successful part-time partnership of Joe Gibbs Racing and driver Ryan Truex will continue in 2023.

JGR announced Thursday morning that Truex, 30, will drive in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races for the team next season. The arrangement is similar to one they had this year, when Truex drove in five Xfinity races for JGR. And as he was in 2022, Truex will pilot the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” Truex said in a release from JGR. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I appreciate the opportunity to race for JGR again next year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”

The arrangement worked well this year, with Truex earning three top-five finishes for JGR, including a third-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9. Truex also drove to a 12th-place finish for another team in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19.

“We are looking forward to having Ryan back in our lineup in 2023 to run the No. 19,” Steve DeSouza, executive vice president of Xfinity Series/Development, said in the release. “He has done well in the races he has run at JGR. His previous experience and driving ability will be assets as the No. 19 competes for an owner’s championship next year.”

Truex's connections to one of NASCAR's most successful organizations stretches back more than a decade. He competed in a total of 13 Xfinity races for JGR in 2011 and 2012. His older brother, Martin Truex Jr., is a star driver for Gibbs at the sport's highest level who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017. The Truex brothers grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township.

The team did not announce the races in which Truex will compete but said Jason Ratcliff will be the crew chief. For Ryan Truex, Thursday's announcement continues a racing career that has spanned a total of more than 180 races in all three of NASCAR's national series, including the Camping World Truck Series, since 2010.

JGR, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, is owned by Joe Gibbs, who coached the Washington franchise to three Super Bowl championships and is a member of the NASCAR and Pro Football Halls of Fame.