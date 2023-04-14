Much of Ryan Truex's NASCAR career has been trying to make the most of occasional opportunities, a race here and a couple more there with a lot of down time.

Starting Saturday, however, he will get get to drive in four consecutive Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing. He raced in JGR's No. 19 Toyota twice earlier this season and finished second and third.

JGR announced in December that Truex would be in the No. 18 for a total of six races for team this year, as he did last year, but did not announce the dates. This week, the team said he will race in the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Saturday and the three races that follow it. JGR is rotating several drivers in and out of the No. 19 this season.

“A win is always the goal, but overall, I’m just hoping to continue building upon the momentum we already have," Truex said in a JGR release. "We’ve been fast in our first two races together and with four races in a row. I now have a chance to establish more of a rhythm with Jason (Ratcliff, the crew chief). I think we have a great opportunity to come out and compete every week. Hopefully, we can turn that into consistency and go from there.”

In seven races together, Truex and Ratcliff have three top-five finishes and five top-10s.

Truex, 31, who grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township, made his first Xfinity appearance at Martinsville last year. He started fourth and finished seventh. He also has made one NASCAR Cup Series start and seven Truck Series starts there in a career that began in 2010.

Fox Sports 1 will televise Saturday's 7:30 p.m. race.

The next three Xfinity races: April 22 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; April 29 at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware; and May 13 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Note: Older brother Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup champion and three-time series runner-up, will drive JGR's No. 19 Toyota in Sunday's race at Darlington. He is seventh in driver points after eight of 36 races.