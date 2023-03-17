Ryan Truex will look to keep a good thing going Saturday and celebrate his 31st birthday with a victory.

Truex made his season debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last Saturday in Phoenix and finished second, tying his career best, in the No. 19 Toyota he is signed to drive a total of six times this year for Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR teammate Sammy Smith won.

On Saturday, he will compete in the Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (5 p.m. on FS1).

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Parts GR Supra for the second week in a row. We put a strong run together last week, and Atlanta has been good to me over the years," he said in a JGR release. "I'm hoping we can take this momentum and turn it into a trip to victory lane."

In three previous Xfinity Series races at the 1.54-mile layout, Truex has drive to an average finish of 7.7, including two top-10s and one top-five. He finished third there in 2022. Truex also driven in one NASCAR Cup Series race there and four in the Truck Series.

Last week at Phoenix, Truex had some work to do after he finished 19th in the first race of the stage. He was up to 11th place as the final stage began and continued to make his way through the field.

Truex drove in six races for JGR last year, finishing in the top 10 three times, along with one race for another team.

Gibbs plans to use several drivers, including Myatt Snider, Joe Graf Jr., Connor Mosack, in the No. 19 this season. The dates for Truex’s other five races have not been announced.

Truex, who grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township, first drove for Gibbs in a total of 13 Xfinity races in 2011 and 2012. Representing several teams, he has driven in 184 races in NASCAR's three national series since 2010.

Notes: Truex's birthday is March 18. ... Older brother Martin Truex Jr. will drive the No. 18 Toyota for JGR in Sunday's Cup Series race, the United Rentals Work United 500. Truex is sixth in points through three of 36 races. ... The Truex brothers grew up in Mayetta, Stafford Township.