Ryan Mihlebach's walk-off homer helps Stockton edge NYU

Ryan Mihlebach hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Stockton University baseball team to a 12-11 victory over New York University in a nonconference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys (16-19-1) led 11-7 after four innings, but NYU scored two each in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game 11-11. Mihlebach led off the ninth, and blasted a homer to left center field. Stock had lost to NYU 10-9 on April 20 and 11-6 on March 15.

Stockton out hit the Violets 17-15.

Sam Nieves, Robbie Ford and Thomas Elgrim and had two RBIs. Luke Fabrizzi, Elgrim and Nieves each scored two. Stockton used five pitchers in the game. Aaron Winsker earned the win in one inning of relief. Stockton scored eight in the bottom of the second.

The Ospreys travel to Rowan University at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Glassboro. Stockton then hosts the Profs at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Women's tennis: The third-seeded Ospreys lost 5-0 to second-seeded New Jersey City in the New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinals Wednesday.

Sarb Devi (Absegami H.S.) and Lily Muir lost in second doubles 8-6., one of the closest sets in the match. Devi and Muir were each named to the All-NJAC team Wednesday. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) lost 8-5 in third doubles.

Devi also lost second singles 6-0, 6-0. Pasquale lost fourth singles 6-3, 4-1. Bowman fell 6-4, 4-4 in fifth singles.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.