OCEAN CITY – Forward Ryan Becher scored the first two goals of the game and the Ocean City Nor’easters beat winless Lehigh Valley United 4-1 on Saturday at Carey Stadium.

The win at what they call the Beach House put the undefeated Nor’easters at 5-0-1 in the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. Ocean City leads the division with 16 points. Lehigh Valley, which made a game of it for most of the second half, dropped to 0-6-2 Mid-Atlantic.

The Nor’easters extended their regular-season unbeaten streak to 21 games.

Becher scored in the 13th minute and again in the 30th minute to give O.C. a 2-0 halftime lead.

“We have a very talented group here, and have a lot of good players on the field,” said the 6-foot-3 Becher, a native of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania (near Hershey). “The (two) goals were pretty similar to each other. We got the ball on the left side from the left back, Brad (Dildy). He served them both in, and I was in the right spot at the right time and put the ball in the back of the net. Just doing my job, really.

“Things are great. We’re on a little streak (this season) right now, top of the division, which is huge. I think we take care of business at home. Our group is very good personality-wise too. We have great chemistry. I think you can see that on the field. And it’s just getting better as the days go.”

Lehigh Valley cut the lead to 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Steven Riad beat O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo with a shot from the right side that went off the left post and into the net.

The Nor’easters didn’t take command again until the 83rd minute, when Galen Flynn scored near the right post. The ball deflected off a defender into the net, and it was 3-1.

“Alessandro (Arlotti) got the ball in the middle of the field, and I looked to slip it to Jack Sarkos (a Mainland Regional graduate), and it just took a bounce off a defender and went in,” said Flynn, a 21-year-old native of West Hartford, Connecticut. “It was a great play, a great buildup by the team, and I was happy to get the goal in.”

Ocean City’s fourth goal was scored by Leonardo D’Ambrosio near the right post in the 86th minute.