Rutgers to play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve

Wake Forest (10-3), which won the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division this season, is ranked fifth in the nation in scoring and 11th in total offense. The Demon Deacons are ranked 98th in total defense.

When Gator Bowl President and Chief Executive Officer Greg McGarity found out Monday that Texas A&M was having COVID-19 issues, and learned Wednesday the program would not be able to field a team, his staff worked closely with the NCAA. As soon as they reached out to Rutgers, there was no hesitation by the Scarlet Knights.

The process took about 25 hours, McGarity said.

“This was always something that was very important because of what it represents and that is success in the classroom,” Schiano said about the ARP tiebreaker between eligible 5-7 teams. “They are student-athletes, and the student part definitely comes first.”

At Rutgers, academics are prioritized, Hobbs said. That is something Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway stresses, and what Schiano preaches off the field, the athletic director added.

“Let’s reward those athletes that put academics first,” Hobbs said. “That is something that should be celebrated as well.”