Rutgers to play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve
Rutgers to play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve

Rutgers Penn St Football

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton catches a pass ahead of Penn State safety Keaton Ellis during their game Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.

 Barry Reeger PHOTOS, Associated Press

The season is not over for the Rutgers University football team.

The Scarlet Knights accepted an invitation Thursday to compete in the Gator Bowl after Texas A&M dropped out Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Rutgers will take on No. 20 Wake Forest at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“This is a great day for Rutgers and we are very excited,” Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs said Thursday in a Zoom meeting with the media.

On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee determined that the Scarlet Knights had the highest Academic Progress Rate score among all the available 5-7 teams. APR is the metric used to select under-.500 programs when there is a shortage of bowl-eligible teams available.

The Scarlet Knights were initially denied a bowl bid after they lost their regular-season finale to Maryland on Nov. 27.

Rutgers (5-7) last qualified for a bowl game in 2014, which was the second-longest drought among Power Five teams. Only Kansas has gone longer without a bowl bid (2008). This will be Rutgers’ seventh bowl appearance under coach Greg Schiano.

“We are very, very excited,” said Schiano, who noted he had a Zoom call earlier Thursday with his team. “Our team is thrilled. Can’t wait, and are ready to get back to work. We are really looking forward to it.”

Wake Forest (10-3), which won the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division this season, is ranked fifth in the nation in scoring and 11th in total offense. The Demon Deacons are ranked 98th in total defense.

When Gator Bowl President and Chief Executive Officer Greg McGarity found out Monday that Texas A&M was having COVID-19 issues, and learned Wednesday the program would not be able to field a team, his staff worked closely with the NCAA. As soon as they reached out to Rutgers, there was no hesitation by the Scarlet Knights.

The process took about 25 hours, McGarity said.

“This was always something that was very important because of what it represents and that is success in the classroom,” Schiano said about the ARP tiebreaker between eligible 5-7 teams. “They are student-athletes, and the student part definitely comes first.”

At Rutgers, academics are prioritized, Hobbs said. That is something Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway stresses, and what Schiano preaches off the field, the athletic director added.

“Let’s reward those athletes that put academics first,” Hobbs said. “That is something that should be celebrated as well.”

Rutgers’ coaching staff has been preparing for Wake Forest the last 24 hours in the event this came to fruition, Schiano said. He expects his players to arrive back to campus Saturday night after celebrating Christmas with their families. The team trained the two weeks after their season ended, and had voluntary workouts through the end of the semester.

The team will have meetings Sunday, then ease in to practice Monday.

The players that declared for the 2022 NFL Draft have to sign petition the NCAA to get a waiver to play, but that is something they are working on now, Schiano said. That includes standout running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland H.S.). Wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) is eligible to play and add to his record-breaking stats at Rutgers.

Rutgers has not played in almost a month, but the team is ready to go and get back to practice, Schiano said. The coach added that his players are “pumped up,” and his “phone blew up” with texts from the team when the news became official.

Schiano is confident that his group will play hard New Year’s Eve.

Wake Forest has made a bowl game the last six years.

“We know our opponent is really good a well-coached,” said Schiano, noting he has known Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson for a long time. “It will be quite a challenge. ... But, it will be a good game.

The Gator Bowl started in 1945, and is the sixth oldest bowl game in the nation. Schiano and Hobbs both expressed how honored they are Rutgers would be a part of the 77th edition of the event.

“I know they are thrilled to have this opportunity, especially in a bowl (game) of this magnitude,” Schiano said.

“This is a big step for for us,” added Schiano, who noted his team is a developing program. “To be able to play in a bowl like this is very, very exciting for Rutgers football. We are thrilled and can’t wait to for it.”

Rutgers Bowl History (6-4)

1978 Garden State Bowl: Arizona State 34, Rutgers 18

2005 Insight Bowl: Arizona State 45, Rutgers 40

2006 Texas Bowl: Rutgers 37, Kansas State 10

2008 International Bowl: Rutgers 52, Ball State 30

2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl: Rutgers 29, NC State 23

2009 St. Petersburg Bowl: Rutgers 45, UCF 24

2011 New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13

2012 Russell Athletic Bowl: Virginia Tech 13, Rutgers 10 (OT)

2013 New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16

2014 Quick Lane Bowl: Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21

Rutgers announces new virus protocols for indoor sporting events. B5

