Rutgers star, Vineland grad Isaih Pacheco to compete in East-West Shrine Bowl, Hula Bowl

Rutgers University running back Isaih Pacheco accepted an invitation Friday to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2018 Vineland High School graduate will compete in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 at UCF’s Bounce House in Orlando, Florida, which will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Scarlet Knights long snapper Billy Taylor will also play in the East-West game, which will be broadcasted on NFL Network. The event is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation.

Pacheco, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in both the coaches and media votes, started all 12 games this season and led the team in rushing with 647 yards to go with five touchdowns. He was a team captain.

Pacheco finished his career with 2,442 career rushing yards, which ranks seventh in program history. His 563 carries ranks sixth. He also ranks 11th with 3,039 career all-purpose yards.