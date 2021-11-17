Rutgers standout, Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton accepts invite to 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Rutgers University football standout Bo Melton earned a prestigious honor Tuesday.
The senior wide receiver accepted his invitation to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual all-star game that features the top collegiate talent in the nation.
The game is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The event serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process
Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate, is the 15th Rutgers' player to be selected to the game.
The list also includes Kemoko Turay (2018), Leonte Carroo (2016), Khaseem Greene (2013), Steve Beauharnais (2013), Joe Lefeged (2011), Devin McCourty (2010), Clark Harris (2007), Brian Leonard (2007), L.J. Smith (2003), Mike McMahon (2001), Robert Barr (1996), Bruce Presley (1996), Steve Simms (1962) and Alex Kroll (1962).
Melton, who is also a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list, ranks seventh in program history with 157 career receptions. He is one away from tying Jim Guarantano (1989-92) for sixth. Melton is also just one of 16 players in program history to reach 1,500 receiving yards.
The Mays Landing resident currently ranks 12th with 1,910. If he adds 21 more, he will pass Rutgers wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood (2005-08) for 10th all-time.
Melton has at least five receptions in seven of 10 games this season. He has 523 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He had a a career-high eight receptions against both Syracuse on Sept. 11 and Northwestern on Oct. 16.
Rutgers (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten Conference) will travel to Penn State (6-4, 3-4) noon Saturday. Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 23-7.
