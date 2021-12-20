Rutgers postpones Thursday men's basketball game

The Rutgers University athletic department announced Monday the Scarlet Knights men's basketball game against Central Connecticut State, scheduled for Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena, will be rescheduled to a later date due to COVID-19 protocols and out of abundance of caution.

Chris Corso, the Rutgers assistant athletic director of communications, made the announcement by a news release, and he also said the postponed Dec. 18 home game against Rider University has been officially canceled.

Due to the cancellation of the Rider game, the Rutgers Ticket Office will refund all paid tickets and parking to both season ticketholders and single-game purchasers. Refunds for that event will be issued by Dec. 21, and will take seven to 10 business days to post. All refunds will be issued to the credit card used during the initial purchase.

If the game against Central Connecticut State is rescheduled, Rutgers Athletics will honor all tickets and parking for the rescheduled date. If the game is canceled, the Rutgers Ticket Office will refund all paid tickets and parking to both season ticket holders and single-game purchasers.

The news release said to check Scarletknights.com for future updates.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.