Rutgers names St. Joseph grad J.D. DiRenzo offensive MVP: College notebook

J.D. DiRenzo joined the Rutgers University football team as a graduate student this year with the hopes of elevating his NFL draft potential.

His performance this season helped his chances, and the Scarlet Knights rewarded the 2017 St. Joseph High School graduate’s efforts Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman from Hammonton was named Rutgers’ Offensive MVP for this season. The team announced its awards at its year-end banquet Sunday.

DiRenzo started all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights (4-8), including nine at left guard and three at left tackle. Rutgers had some big offensive performances this season, including 212 rushing yards in the season opener against Boston College, a sackless effort against Indiana, and 460 yards of offense vs. Michigan State, the most by Rutgers against a Big Ten opponent since 2015.

DiRenzo was a two-time All-Northeast Conference first-team selection at Sacred Heart, where he spent the previous five seasons. He was redshirted his freshman year and gained an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) went 11 for 27 for 163 yards and a TD in Delaware Valley’s 22-6 loss to Mount Union in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) had a 14-yard reception. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made four tackles. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 26.8 yards on five punts.

Men’s swimming

Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) won three events in Boston University’s 186-76 win over Holy Cross. He won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minutes, 59.39 seconds. He also won the 200 freestyle (1:46.28) and the 500 free (4:49.89).

Destin Lasco (Mainland Regional) won two individual races and swam on three winning relays for Cal Berkeley at the four-day Minnesota Invitational. He won the 200 IM (1:41.52) and the 100 backstroke (44.88). Lasco was on the winning 200 free relay (1:16.46), 400 medley relay (3:01.81) and the 400 free relay (2:48.63). He also swam on the second-place 800 free relay (6:10.35).

Harvard’s Shane Washart (St. Augustine Prep) also competed at Minnesota, placing fifth in the 1,650 free (15:13.51).

Women’s swimming

Olivia Scherbin (Ocean City) swam on Drexel’s winning 200 free relay (1:37.82) in a 196-98 victory over Lehigh. She was also third in the 100 free (54.15).

Iona’s Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) placed fourth in the 200 backstroke (2:07.21) at the H2ounds Invitational at Loyola, Maryland.

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) won the 500 free (4:51.04) and the 1,650 free (16:28.28) in Indiana’s 161-110 win over Cincinnati.

Wisconsin’s Katie McClintock (Mainland) was third in the 400 IM (4:12.06) and fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:11.97) at the Minnesota Invitational.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had five points and three rebounds in Hampton’s 74-65 win over Howard.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had five points and five rebounds in Iowa State’s 63-44 win over North Dakota. He had eight points, three rebounds and two assists in a 71-60 win over St. John’s.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored 14 and added four assists and three rebounds in New Hampshire’s 66-61 loss to Sacred Heart. He had three points, two assists, two steals and a rebound in a 56-52 loss to Columbia.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had five points and three rebounds in Saint Francis’ 89-65 loss to Bucknell.

Jahlil White (St. Augustine) grabbed six rebounds in Temple’s 67-51 win over La Salle. He had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in an 83-73 win over Virginia Commonwealth.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 16, grabbed nine rebounds and added three blocks, two assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 67-57 win over Minnesota. He scored 27, grabbed 11 rebounds and added four assists in an 80-72 win over North Carolina.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in California, Pennsylvania’s, 77-73 loss to Shippensburg. He scored 18 and got 11 rebounds in an 89-71 loss to Lock Haven.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) had five assists and two rebounds in Holy Family’s 61-58 loss to Georgian Court.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) scored 10 to go with five rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 55-43 win over Goucher. He scored 12 and grabbed eight rebounds in an 86-68 win over Bryn Athyn.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in New Jersey City’s 85-79 loss to William Paterson. He had 10 points and eight rebounds in a 67-65 win over The College of New Jersey.

In Rowan’s 87-82 win over TCNJ, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 19 to go with five rebounds. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 18 points and five rebounds. In a 106-80 win over William Paterson, Ross had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Wright scored 12.

In Widener’s 92-55 win over Rosemont, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists, Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored 10 with three rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added three rebounds and two points. In a 78-76 win over Alvernia, Holden scored 17, including two free throws with 5 seconds left to win it, to go with five assists. Ernest scored five, and Mazur added three points. In a 66-58 win over Messiah, Holden had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Mazur scored three, and Ernest added three rebounds and two points.