COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers announces 2023 football schedule

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Temple

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt attempts a pass Sept. 17 against Temple in Philadelphia. The two teams will meet in Piscataway on Sept. 9, 2023 next season.

 Kyle Ross, USA TODAY

The Rutgers University football team released its 2023 schedule Wednesday.

The Scarlet Knights will open with three-straight home games — Northwestern on Sept. 2, Temple on Sept. 9 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 16. Rutgers will have seven games at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County.

The game against Northwestern will the first time the Scarlet Knights open the season at home against a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference. When Rutgers plays Virginia Tech, the matchup will be the first time the two teams played in New Jersey since 2003.

Here is the entire 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Northwestern*

Sept. 9 vs. Temple

Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 23 at Michigan*

Sept. 30 vs. Wagner

Oct. 7 at Wisconsin*

Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State*

Oct. 21 at Indiana*

Nov. 4 vs. Ohio State*

Nov. 11 at Iowa*

Nov. 18 at Penn State*

Nov. 25 vs Maryland*

*Big Ten Conference game

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

