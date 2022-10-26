Rutgers announces 2023 football schedule

The Rutgers University football team released its 2023 schedule Wednesday.
The Scarlet Knights will open with three-straight home games — Northwestern on Sept. 2, Temple on Sept. 9 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 16. Rutgers will have seven games at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
The game against Northwestern will the first time the Scarlet Knights open the season at home against a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference. When Rutgers plays Virginia Tech, the matchup will be the first time the two teams played in New Jersey since 2003.
Here is the entire 2023 schedule:
Sept. 2 vs. Northwestern*
Sept. 9 vs. Temple
Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 23 at Michigan*
Sept. 30 vs. Wagner
Oct. 7 at Wisconsin*
Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State*
Oct. 21 at Indiana*
Nov. 4 vs. Ohio State*
Nov. 11 at Iowa*
Nov. 18 at Penn State*
Nov. 25 vs Maryland*
*Big Ten Conference game
