Rowan's Olivia Giordano named NJAC Rookie of the Week: Local college notebook

Rowan University freshman forward Olivia Giordano was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s soccer Monday.

Giordano, a Millville High School graduate, scored twice in the Profs’ 4-0 win over Kean. Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) also scored, and Meghan Kryjer (Mainland Regional) started on defense in the win.

Giordano, who has started all seven games for the Profs (5-0-2), is tied for the team lead in goals (five) with Jankowski. Giordano was a four-time first-team Press All-Star and is Millville’s all-time leading scorer.

Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) had an assist in Charleston’s 3-2 loss to Drexel.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made four saves in 68 minutes, 25 seconds of Alvernia’s 4-0 win over Goucher. She made five saves in a 3-2 loss to Marywood.

Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in the ninth minute of Coast Guard’s 1-0 win over Wellesley.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored in the third minute of Montclair State’s 1-0 win over Farmingdale State. She had an assist in a 3-0 win over New Jersey City.

Men’s soccer

Kody Besser (Lacey Township) scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute in Bloomsburg’s 2-1 win over Shepherd.

Gabe Paz (Oakcrest) had an assist in Thomas Jefferson’s 2-0 win over Goldey-Beacom. He scored in a 2-2 tie with Caldwell.

Matt Brook (Ocean City) and Ethan Torpey (St. Augustine Prep) each scored in Arcadia’s 4-0 win over Marywood.

Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine) and Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) each scored in Cabrini’s 3-2 loss to Cairn. In a 1-1 draw with King’s College, Tomlin scored the game-tying goal in the 25th minute. On Monday, Tomlin was named to the Atlantic East Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Kevin Keirnan (Southern) scored and James Cahill (Pinelands) added an assist in Drew’s 3-0 win over Kean.

Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute and Michael Balestriere (St. Augustine) added an assist in Immaculata’s 3-2 win over Rutgers-Camden. In a 3-3 tie with Rosemont, Balestriere scored.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made three saves in Lehigh’s 3-1 win over Merrimack. She made two saves in a 1-0 win over Long Island. On Monday, she was earned a Patriot League weekly awards honorable mention.

Rachel Papernik (Pinelands) scored in in Quinnipiac’s 3-2 win over UC Davis.

Paige Aiken (Oakcrest) scored her first collegiate goal in Maryville’s 4-1 loss to Slippery Rock.

Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) had two assists in Cabrini’s 3-1 win over Swarthmore. In a 5-2 loss to Rowan, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had an assist.

In FDU-Florham’s 7-0 wi over Sage, Juliana Medina (Mainland) scored, Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) had an assist. In a 2-1 win over Delaware Valley, Medina had an assist.

Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) had a goal and an assist in Gwynedd Mercy’s 12-0 win over Bryn Athyn.

Kiera Lyons (Southern) and Jorja Hibschman (Millville) each scored in Kean’s 6-0 win over Thomas College.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) scored in Salisbury’s 6-0 win over Virginia Wesleyan. She scored in a 2-1 win over The College of New Jersey.

Adrian Dickman (Pinelands) scored three times in William Paterson’s 7-0 win over Neumann.

Men’s cross country

Thomas Jefferson was seventh among the 15 teams at the Abington Invitational. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 17th in the 8K race in 30:20.2, and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) was 42nd (32:40).

Women’s cross country

Monmouth’s Isabella Leak (EHT) was 63rd with a personal best 18:43 in the 5K at the Battle in Beantown in Boston. The Hawks were 14th among 19 teams.

Becca Millar (Ocean City) was fifth for Saint Joseph’s (23:08.7) in the 6K at the TCNJ Invitational. The Hawks were the top team in a field of eight.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) tied for seventh at the River Run Collegiate in North Carolina. He shot a 54-hole score of 1-under par. Drexel finished eighth among 17 teams.

Thomas Jefferson finished 10th in a field of 15 teams at the Albright Lions Invitational. Noah Petracci (Hammonton) tied for 17th (81), and Matthew Dolan (Lacey Township) was 48th (90).

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 50th with a two-day 176 at the William Invitational. Hamilton was seventh out of nine teams.

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Sept. 13. Clifford won the Grove City Invitational on Sept. 12 with a 5-over 77.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Goldey-Beacom, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had seven digs and six kills, Alexa Houston (Pinelands) had 11 kills, and Emma Gildea (Southern) added seven kills. In a 3-1 win over Post, Sprankle had six digs and a kill, Houston had six kills and six digs, and Gildea added seven kills.

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had two kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Penn State-Berks. She had three kills in a 3-0 win over Hood.

Bri Otto (Southern) had three digs in Kean’s 3-0 loss to Baldwin Wallace.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had seven kills and three digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 loss to Kean. She had four kills and eight digs in a 3-0 loss to Stockton. Pharo also had eight kills, 11 digs and a block in a 3-1 win over Delaware Valley and nine digs in a 3-0 loss to Alvernia.