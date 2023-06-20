Rowan University fifth-year softball player Korie Hague was named to the PhillySIDA Academic All-Area Softball Team on Thursday.
The catcher and Vineland High School graduate earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region honors for the third time. She hit a career-high .331 with 23 runs and 32 RBIs this season. She also earned all-conference honors for the third consecutive year when she was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second team.
Rowan finished 42-10 and advanced to the eight-team NCAA Division III championship tournament.
