 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowan women's lacrosse defeats Stockton in NJAC first round

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Rowan University women's lacrosse team scored 11 first-half goals en route to an 18-9 victory over Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference first-round game Wednesday. 

Senior attacker Casey Shultz scored three goals for the Ospreys (9-8). Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Jennifer Toal each scored twice. Toal added an assist. Michelle Pascrell and Nikki Owen each scored once. Kerstin Axe had a team-leading three ground balls. Kylie Evans had four caused turnovers.

Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made 10 saves.

Stockton trailed 11-5 at halftime. Rowan outshot the Ospreys 38-26.

Molly Green scored four for the Profs (10-7). Erin Renshaw scored three and had three assists. Ashley Lechliter and Julianna Corson each scored three. Reilly Shaup made 11 saves.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News