Rowan women's lacrosse defeats Stockton in NJAC first round

The Rowan University women's lacrosse team scored 11 first-half goals en route to an 18-9 victory over Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference first-round game Wednesday.
Senior attacker Casey Shultz scored three goals for the Ospreys (9-8). Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) and Jennifer Toal each scored twice. Toal added an assist. Michelle Pascrell and Nikki Owen each scored once. Kerstin Axe had a team-leading three ground balls. Kylie Evans had four caused turnovers.
Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made 10 saves.
Stockton trailed 11-5 at halftime. Rowan outshot the Ospreys 38-26.
Molly Green scored four for the Profs (10-7). Erin Renshaw scored three and had three assists. Ashley Lechliter and Julianna Corson each scored three. Reilly Shaup made 11 saves.
