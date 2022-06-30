 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rowan to host free lacrosse clinics for young girls

The Rowan University women's lacrosse program will host two free clinics this summer for girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, the university announced in a release Thursday. 

Both clinics will run from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 and Aug. 11 at the Rowan Soccer and Lacrosse complex on the Glassboro, Gloucester County, campus. Each participant must have proper lacrosse gear, such as sticks, goggles and mouth guards. Goalies must have goalkeeping equipment. 

Registration for both clinics are on Excel Spreadsheets available at rowanathletics.com. For more information, contact Rowan coach Lindsay Delaney (delaney@rowan.edu) or assistant Lindsey-Kate Smith (smithlk@rowan.edu). 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

