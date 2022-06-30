Rowan to host free lacrosse clinics for young girls

The Rowan University women's lacrosse program will host two free clinics this summer for girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, the university announced in a release Thursday.
Both clinics will run from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 and Aug. 11 at the Rowan Soccer and Lacrosse complex on the Glassboro, Gloucester County, campus. Each participant must have proper lacrosse gear, such as sticks, goggles and mouth guards. Goalies must have goalkeeping equipment.
Registration for both clinics are on Excel Spreadsheets available at rowanathletics.com. For more information, contact Rowan coach Lindsay Delaney (delaney@rowan.edu) or assistant Lindsey-Kate Smith (smithlk@rowan.edu).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.