Rowan men's soccer wins in OT over Stockton
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Rowan men's soccer wins in OT over Stockton

Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Chad Yates scored twice to lead the Rowan University men's soccer team to a 2-1 overtime victory over Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Wednesday. 

Sebi Morrello scored in the 12th minute to give the Ospreys (8-6-1, 4-2 NJAC) an early 1-0 lead, which was the the score at halftime. Dante Montesinos assisted on the goal.

Yates scored in the 65th minute to tie the game 1-1. He scored the game winner just 2 minutes, 17 seconds into overtime. The Profs improved to (9-1-1, 4-1-1 NJAC).

Dino Gromitsaris made four saves for Stockton.

The Profs host Rutgers-Newark at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Women's soccer: Barnegat High School graduate and freshman Jillian Jankowski finished with two assists to lead Rowan to a 3-1 victory over Stockton on Wednesday.

Jessica Logan, Bethany Sansone and Nina Carlson scored for the Profs (10-3, 5-1 NJAC). Rowan led 2-0 at halftime.

Salena LeDonne scored for the Ospreys (10-3-2, 4-1-1 NJAC) in the 77th minute of a free kick from Sydney Williams (Millville). Kylee Sullivan made three saves for Stockton.

After three straight home games, Stockton travels to Rutgers-Newark at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

