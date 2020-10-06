Rowan College-Cumberland names new men's soccer coach

"We're piecing together who will be back from last year and who will be new," Flowe said. "It's always harder in a two-year college. It's a unique situation with some not in school because of COVID, and some foreign players may have travel restrictions.

"There will a lot of off-field stuff. Recruiting is a challenge, as it always is. Today there's so much technology, a lot of tools to use to your advantage. You can learn so much about a player before you see him."

Dijamco said in a news release that he and the athletic department are very excited about adding Flowe.

"His experience in building programs from the ground up was a crucial factor for us as it showed his passion for the game, focus on development, and understanding of establishing a foundation for sustainable success," Dijamco said. "We believe Charlie will establish Cumberland as a destination for soccer players all across South Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic Region and we cannot wait for him to get started."

RCSJ-Cumberland was 10-5-2 in 2019 and 7-2-1 in the GSAC.

Flowe played soccer for four years at Ferguson High School in Virginia. He's a graduate of Drexel University.

His approach to the game is defensive, but with a twist.

"I was a defender, and played a little goalie in my 20s," Flowe said. "You need a good back line and a good goalie, but I like to have fast backs who can cover the whole field. I want to have 10 players involved with the offense."

