Rowan College-Cumberland names new men's soccer coach

Charlie Flowe brings a wealth of experience into his new job as head coach of the Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland men's soccer team.
Flowe, 43, a native of Newport News, Virginia, is also the head coach of the Philadelphia Lone Star FC team, of the Women's Premier Soccer League. He is also a youth coach with United Philly Soccer, and has been involved with many other soccer teams.
Flowe has also been a TV play-by-play announcer for Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League, the host of a soccer radio show, a sportswriter and photographer, and a math and English tutor.
His hiring as the coach of RCSJ-Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College) was announced Sunday by JD Dijamco, the school's director of athletics.
"It's really exciting to be the new coach," Flowe said. "New Jersey is a hotbed for soccer at all levels. There are so many clubs and programs. We're definitely starting practices sometime in the next two weeks. I'm very familiar with the team's conference (the Garden State Athletic Conference), and I know some of the coaches and I know what the teams have done."
The National Junior College Athletic Association has moved most fall sports, including soccer, to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take a while to get organized anyway.
"We're piecing together who will be back from last year and who will be new," Flowe said. "It's always harder in a two-year college. It's a unique situation with some not in school because of COVID, and some foreign players may have travel restrictions.
"There will a lot of off-field stuff. Recruiting is a challenge, as it always is. Today there's so much technology, a lot of tools to use to your advantage. You can learn so much about a player before you see him."
Dijamco said in a news release that he and the athletic department are very excited about adding Flowe.
"His experience in building programs from the ground up was a crucial factor for us as it showed his passion for the game, focus on development, and understanding of establishing a foundation for sustainable success," Dijamco said. "We believe Charlie will establish Cumberland as a destination for soccer players all across South Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic Region and we cannot wait for him to get started."
RCSJ-Cumberland was 10-5-2 in 2019 and 7-2-1 in the GSAC.
Flowe played soccer for four years at Ferguson High School in Virginia. He's a graduate of Drexel University.
His approach to the game is defensive, but with a twist.
"I was a defender, and played a little goalie in my 20s," Flowe said. "You need a good back line and a good goalie, but I like to have fast backs who can cover the whole field. I want to have 10 players involved with the offense."
Contact: 609-272-7210
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.