GLASSBORO — For the second consecutive season, the Rowan and Stockton university men’s basketball teams made the New Jersey Athletic Conference final.

The championship rematch, and the third meeting between these programs this season, went the Profs’ way Friday night.

Marcellus Ross scored a game-high 24 points, including seven 3s, to lead the top-seeded Profs to a 103-88 victory over second-seeded Stockton to capture the NJAC title at the Esbjornson Gymnasium.

The Profs improved to 22-5 (17-2 NJAC). The Ospreys fell to 22-5 (15-4).

Ross, a junior and a St. Joseph High School graduate, added four rebounds. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 15 and had five rebounds.

The Ospreys made the conference championship game for the fourth straight season. Last year, Stockton beat Rowan 95-91. The Ospreys lost to The College of New Jersey in 2019-20 and to New Jersey City in 2020-21.

This season, the Profs defeated the Ospreys 109-98 on Nov. 22 and 107-69 on Jan. 18. With the victory Friday, Rowan earned an automatic bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament. Last year, Stockton reached the Sweet 16 of the national tournament after securing the conference’s automatic bid.

The Ospreys trailed 6-2, but Wildwood High School graduate Ky Flanders’ basket and Rynell Lawrence’s 3 cut the deficit to 8-7. Lawrence, a junior, is a Millville graduate. After DJ Campbell (Vineland) grabbed a defensive rebound, Martin Anguelov’s layup gave Stockton an 11-10 lead.

Rowan took a 15-11 lead, but two former Cape-Atlantic League standouts led a 12-2 run for the Ospreys. Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) made a jumper, then a layup to tie the game 15-15. Lawrence then scored and Anguelov made a 3 to give the Ospreys a 20-17 lead. Lawrence then hit a 3 to extend the lead to 23-17 with under 10 minutes remaining.

Rowan capitalized on missed shots and turnovers down the stretch and took a 40-29 lead. Kadian Dawkins hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to cut the deficit to 40-31 at halftime.

Stockton shot 41.4% from the field in the first half, and Rowan shot 40%.

The Ospreys had 14 turnovers in the first half, as opposed to five from the Profs. Lawrence scored 13 of his points, and Anguelov added nine.

Flanders made two free throws to start the second half. His layup cut the deficit to 40-35. The Profs then took a 48-35 lead after Ross made a 3. Wright (Cape May Tech) hit another 3-pointer to extend Rowan’s lead to 64-47 with 13:25 remaining.

Ross later hit a 3 to extend the lead to 84-58.

Lawrence scored a team-leading 16, including four 3s, for the Ospreys and added eight rebounds. Tayvon Gaither scored 15, and Flanders added 11. Anguelov scored nine, and Campbell added six. Dawkins scored seven and had two steals.

Gaither had eight rebounds, Flanders had six.

Stockton has one of the highest winning percentages in the country and played a strong strength-of-schedule, so the Ospreys could receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.