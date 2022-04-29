Rowan baseball sweeps Stockton in home-and-home

The Rowan University baseball team beat host Stockton University 16-7 in nine innings Friday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township.

The Profs, ranked No. 7 in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll, pounded out 16 hits and led 12-0 after six innings.

The game was the second half of a home-and-home series between the teams. The Profs beat Stockton 10-6 in Glassboro on Thursday.

Friday's win put Rowan at 29-6 overall and 15-2 in the NJAC. The Ospreys dropped to 16-21-1 (6-10).

Stockton had 11 hits in Friday's game, and Jordan Nitti and Sam Nieves each had three hits, including a double. Nitti had three RBIs. Giovanni Sciarrotta was 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

For Rowan, Tyler Cannon hit a two-run homer in the Profs' five-run first inning, and Chris Curcio and Anthony Schooley each had three hits.

In Thursday's game, the Profs outhit Stockton 12-9.

Nitti went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs for Stockton. Dominic Meleo had a two-run double and a single, and Thomas Elgrim had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Stockton used six pitchers.

For the Profs, Hunter Wroniuk and Trip McCaffrey each had three hits, and Curcio and Ryan Mostrangeli both had three RBIs. Mike Shannon (5-1) was the winning pitcher.

Stockton men’s lacrosse: The Ospreys gave up the first five goals of the game but scored the next nine and beat host Eastern University 22-19 on Thursday in St. David’s, Pennsylvania.

Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (14-2) with seven goals and Dante Poli had five goals and five assists.

Sean Haddock contributed four goals and two assists, and Eric D’Arminio had three goals. Reegan Capozzoli added two goals, and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist. Goalie Eric Lindskog made eight saves, including two in the final four minutes to help preserve the win.

The Ospreys fell behind 5-0 but led 8-5 after the first quarter. Stockton was up 13-10 at halftime. The Eagles (7-9) tied it at 15-15, but Stockton led 17-15 after three quarters and held the lead. Eastern cut the lead to 21-19, but Poli scored with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left to put Stockton up by three goals.

For Eastern, Nicholas Fanelli had five goals and five assists, and brother Christopher Fanelli scored five goals. Ethan Myers had 19 saves.

Softball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader with visiting Arcadia University on Thursday in Galloway Township. Stockton won the first game 1-0 on a two-hitter by Nerina Tramp. She struck out five. Arcadia (28-7) won the second game 4-3. The split left Stockton at 22-16.

The Ospreys got only three hits off Arcadia pitcher Juliana Presto in the first game but scored the only run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Stockton freshman Charli Czaczkowski doubled. With two outs, she took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.

Arcadia went up 3-0 in the first inning of the second game. Czaczkowski hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to cut the lead to 3-1. Lilly James singled in Stockton’s second run in the fourth inning, and she extended her hitting streak to 11 games. Kayla Posten’s sacrifice fly tied it at 3-3 in the fifth. Arcadia scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. Presto was the winning pitcher in relief.

Track and field: Darren Wan, an Egg Harbor Township graduate, finished 10th among 23 competitors Thursday in the men’s hammer throw College Division with a best of 55.78 meters. The field included throwers from NCAA Division I schools such as Penn State, Clemson and Arkansas. Wan, a senior, finished second among three NCAA Division III throwers. His best throw came on the second of his three attempts.

