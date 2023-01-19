Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

Associated Press
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss.
Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”
Roman, a 1990 Holy Spirit High School graduate who grew up in Ventnor, took over as the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2019 working with Lamar Jackson. That year Roman was honored as The Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year with Jackson as the NFL's unanimous MVP. With Jackson playing, the Ravens went 39-15 with Roman as coordinator.
But the Ravens averaged just 13.6 points over their final six games with Jackson out with an injured knee before losing in the wild-card round to Cincinnati.
