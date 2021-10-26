Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to finally debut in Atlantic City in 2022

After a two-year wait, the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is scheduled to make its Atlantic City debut in 2022.

The Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K was scheduled to happen on May 15 and 16, 2020, but the races were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2021, but those events didn't happen either.

Now, the series has planned a return on May 14 and 15, 2022, with a health and fitness expo planned for May 13 and 14 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The 5K will take place May 14 with the half-marathon May 15.

“We are excited to finally have the chance to add Atlantic City into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series,” said Elizabeth O'Brien, managing director for North America at The IRONMAN Group, which owns the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. “After a long wait, we are proud that we can be a part of showcasing and highlighting what Atlantic City has to offer the thousands of runners, walkers and active lifestyle enthusiasts as well as their support crews who travel to the area.