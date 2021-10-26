Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to finally debut in Atlantic City in 2022

After a two-year wait, the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is scheduled to make its Atlantic City debut in 2022.
The Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon & 5K was scheduled to happen on May 15 and 16, 2020, but the races were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled for May 15 and 16, 2021, but those events didn't happen either.
Now, the series has planned a return on May 14 and 15, 2022, with a health and fitness expo planned for May 13 and 14 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The 5K will take place May 14 with the half-marathon May 15.
“We are excited to finally have the chance to add Atlantic City into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series,” said Elizabeth O'Brien, managing director for North America at The IRONMAN Group, which owns the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. “After a long wait, we are proud that we can be a part of showcasing and highlighting what Atlantic City has to offer the thousands of runners, walkers and active lifestyle enthusiasts as well as their support crews who travel to the area.
"This new event will feature the beach on one side and a party on the other, making the Atlantic City Boardwalk the perfect venue for the newest Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event. We can’t wait to see participants hit the streets of Atlantic City this coming May.”
The races will begin at Bader Field and continue into Ventnor with the final 6 miles happening on the Ventnor and Atlantic City boardwalks. Event organizers say bands and DJs will perform throughout the race and there will be an after-party festival at the finish line near the Steel Pier.
According to its website, the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series is the world's largest running series. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R., Pitbull, Flo Rida, the Band Perry and the Goo Goo Dolls are some of the bands that have performed at after-party festivals at other events. The series' website did not specify the acts for the Atlantic City race.
The Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon and 5K are the latest endurance races to make their home in the resort. The Atlantic City Marathon Race Series holds three events each year — the April Fools Half Marathon and 8K (April 2-3, 2022), the Bungalow Beach Boardwalk Run, a 5-miler, (June 25, 2022) and the Atlantic City Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K and 10K (Oct. 22-23, 2022).
DelMo Sports will hold the Atlantic City Triathlon on Aug. 6, 2022. The Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2022.
Presale registration for the Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City races will open Thursday. Go to runrocknroll.com/atlantic-city-register. For more information, go to runrocknroll.com/atlantic-city.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
